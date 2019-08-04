Woman to stand trial on theft, fleeing charges next month

A Franklin County woman is set to stand trial next month for allegedly burglarizing a Science Hill business then running from authorities as they responded to the scene.
Penny Ellen Lineweaver, 35, of Frankfort, was given a September 3 trial date for four counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, two counts of third-degree Burglary, and one count each of first-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Theft By Unlawful Taking under $500, and second-degree Attempted Burglary.
According to a citation filed last November 7 by Science Hill Police Department Officer Greg Martin, the charges stem from a situation which began around 8 a.m. that morning when he responded to assist the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on a theft-in-progress report at Keller Trailer Sales on Todd Road in Science Hill.
As Ofc. Martin was responding, he was informed that a female suspect had fled the scene in a silver Suzuki. He spotted a vehicle matching that description driving southbound on U.S. 27 and observed it run a red light.
Martin stated that when he turned on his emergency lights to attempt to pull over the vehicle, it accelerated and ran through another red light, turning onto Ky. 1247 and continuing south.
A unit with the Somerset Police Department deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Ky. 1247 and University Drive which punctured the left side tires. The vehicle also lost a tire off of the rim on the right side at some point during the pursuit.
Despite this, however, according to Martin's report, the vehicle turned onto McKee Road, then turned into the northbound lanes of U.S. 27, and finally turned right onto Stillwater where it ended up in the yard of a private residence.
The suspect, identified as Lineweaver, was apprehended after the the vehicle drove through a barbwire fence and stopped in a treeline.
Lineweaver's co-defendant in the Pulaski case is 42-year-old Jeffery Allen Breeze, also of Frankfort. The Pulaski County grand jury charged him only with third-degree Burglary and Theft By Unlawful Taking Under $500 when they returned the indictment in February. He is scheduled to stand trial separately on August 19.
Having been initially released on a $10,0000 surety bond, Lineweaver has been lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center since May after being arrested in Frankfort on charges of second-degree Arson after allegedly setting a house on fire by lighting clothes and a chair with a personal lighter.
Lineweaver reportedly told authorities that God told her to start the fire. She allegedly attempted to burn a shed as well.
In Pulaski Circuit Court on Friday, Lineweaver stipulated to the new arrest as a violation of her bond conditions -- setting the stage for bond forfeiture hearing in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.