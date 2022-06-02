Third-generation farmer and Pulaski County native Mary May has been recognized twice recently at the state level for her work in agriculture.
It's work that spans two counties. May co-owns and helps operate with her husband Jim both Mayhaven Farm and Mayhaven Seed and Sales in Waynesburg (Lincoln County). Then on the Pulaski side of the county line, May works with her daughter Allison Horseman to grow 14 varieties of lavender for Woodstock Lavender Co. on the farm that served has her family's homeplace since 1928.
"I'm the third generation and my daughter's the fourth generation to live on that farm," May said. "…We bought that farm from my brother, so we farm 300 acres in northern Pulaski County as well as what we farm in Lincoln County."
May explained that when her daughter and son-in-law moved to Pulaski County, they bought eight acres that included the old farmhouse, which they set about renovating.
"She wanted to do something related to agriculture but knew she wasn't going to farm traditionally," May said of Horseman. "So we came up with the idea of just doing it as a hobby, just planting some lavender."
The mother-daughter duo started out with 50 plants in 2013, "not knowing what we were going to do with them except to enjoy the purple blooms," May laughed.
Within two years, they had grown to where they were opening the farm to host teas and other events. Today, May estimates they grow between 800 and 1,000 plants and make 22 culinary and skin products, which are certified as Appalachian Proud, Kentucky Proud and Kentucky Crafted. This past weekend, Woodstock Lavender Co. opened to the public for its latest season -- typically lasting through the end of June.
More information may be found on https://www.woodstocklavender.com.
"It's a beautiful setting," May said. "We just thought, 'Hey, this is something that we love doing and why not share it with other people.'"
Though they may joke about the hobby having gotten "out of hand," May added that she and Horseman feel blessed to "be at the stage of our lives where we could do something like this together."
The project has involved a bit of trial and error, May noted, because local conditions -- particularly humidity -- haven't been conducive to growing lavender. She and Horseman have been working with a couple of universities as part of that process.
"Every year we planted a little bit differently until we came up with a way that seemed to help the lavender thrive," she said.
In addition to lavender, the family also grows corn and soybeans at Woodstock. "Traditionally when my father farmed it, it was a very traditional tobacco, cattle and hay farm," May added.
Meanwhile, Mayhaven Farm specializes in cattle, hay, soybeans and corn.
May's work in both ventures has garnered statewide attention. At the end of last year, she was named runner-up for the Kentucky Farm Bureau Farm Woman of the Year Award -- which recognizes, encourages and rewards outstanding achievement of women who are actively engaged in production agriculture. May was chosen by a panel of out-of-state agriculture professionals.
"There were 16 very worthy applicants for that so I was pretty honored and humbled to be the runner-up," May said, adding that she applied "to help tell the story about how important women are in agriculture.
"We have a stereotype [about farmers] but there are more and more women that are involved in agriculture and taking a very active role," she continued. "I think it's really important to share that with people."
May is also one of two Kentucky homemakers recently named to the Master Farm Homemaker Guild. The program is sponsored jointly by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Service and the Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association, Inc.
A grandmother of five and retired teacher, May currently chairs the Lincoln County Extension Program District Board, which she has been involved with for 30 years. Since 2018, she has also been a member of Kentucky Women in Agriculture. May is also an active member of the Lincoln County Farm Bureau Women's Committee, a position she has held for 12 years.
"Allison and I aren't doing traditional farming," May concluded, "but we are still taking care of the land, honoring it and growing a product that benefits people.…We're just happy to share our little piece of Woodstock Lavender Farm with people who are interested in coming."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.