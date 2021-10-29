Would you want a hedgehog made out of saw blades? Or a peacock whose feathers are made out of forks? Anything that you can imagine – bird, fish, pig, frog or even a cross – can be made by Harvey Hewitt with a little imagination and a lot of welding.
Hewitt creates his metalwork yard art by recycling materials, some of which are up to 100 years old.
“I pick it up and make something out of it, save it from going to scrap and give it new life for another 100 years or whatever,” he said.
He finds the metal components in different ways, by looking through yard sales and flea markets. Or, sometimes, it just shows up at his workshop.
“I come in here this week, and there was a bunch of stuff laying at my door, and I don’t know where it come from,” he laughed.
Hewitt turns those items into art by wire welding pieces together and painting them to look like whatever he imagines them to be – a giraffe, and owl or even a robot-looking man.
And each piece is unique, explains his wife Joyce.
“A lot of people will see something and want him to make another one like it, and most likely he can’t, because he can’t find the same things (again).”
“Most people like looking at this stuff because they try to figure out what it’s made out of,” he said.
One of the robot-like men, for example. The head is made out of a rusted helium can and the body is made out of an old muffler, he said.
Another art piece is made partially out of an old popcorn popper, the kind you would put inside of a campfire or fireplace to cook in, he said.
Hewitt is gearing up to show off his creations at the upcoming Sheltowee Artisans Artfair, being held November 13 and 14 at the Center for Rural Development.
Although Hewitt has been a member of the Sheltowee Guild for several years, he said this will be the first time he’s set up as a vendor at the artfair.
He usually sets up at other events, like the 127 Yard Sale held in August. He did so again this year, and said he’d sold out of all of his works.
Therefore, everything he will be showing at the artfair will be things he’s created in the last couple of months.
Hewitt said his hobby began in earnest about eight years ago, after he retired from the Pulaski County Recycling Center, but even before retirement he was making “tractors” by welding wheels onto antique sewing machines.
Hewitt, who is also the chief of the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department, said he’s happy to call his artwork a hobby, and it will remain a hobby.
People have asked him to put his items for sale on the internet, he said, “And I figured when you do that, it becomes a job.”
“He’d rather go fishing,” his wife said.
“If this interferes with my fishing, it don’t get done,” he added.
The artfair will be open Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free for guests, and visitors will have a wide variety of arts and crafts to choose from: Leatherworking, woodworking, jewelry, candles, pottery, soap, paintings and drawn artwork, baskets, photography, fiber art and many more.
