Workshop aims to help employers give people in recovery a second chance

Janie Slaven | CJ

In July, SKYHope hosted a meeting between Fahe representatives and White House advisor Anne Hazlett to discuss the opioid crisis and efforts to help those in recovery, including employment. Later this month, Fahe is hosting a Transformational Employment Workshop at The Center for Rural Development to recruit potential employers. Pictured from left are Jim King, Fahe President and CEO; Matt Coburn, Fahe Sr. Vice President of Strategic Programming; Vanessa Lominac Haste, Fahe Program Manager for Kentucky Access to Recovery; Anne Hazlett, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy's Senior Adviser for Rural Affairs; and Melissa Estep, SKYHope Director.