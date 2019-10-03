Workshop aims to help employers give people in recovery a second chance

While the devastating effects of addiction have been well documented in the Appalachian region, communities continue efforts to help those affected rebuild.
The Berea-based Fahe Inc. is an organization dedicated to eliminating persistent poverty in Appalachia. Increasingly that mission has come to include recovery efforts, including partnering with other agencies to help open SKYHope Recovery Program in Somerset.
The 100-bed women's center was the 14th facility to open as part of the Recovery Kentucky program model, which reaches as many as 4,000 Kentuckians each year -- men and women who are battling addiction and homelessness. SKYHope began accepting residents on July 23, 2018. To commemorate their first anniversary, the center recently hosted a meeting between Anne Hazlett -- who serves as White House Office of National Drug Control Policy's (ONDCP) Senior Adviser for Rural Affairs -- and several Fahe representatives to discuss the opioid crisis and what efforts are being made to put solutions in place for our region.
One such effort is aimed at "second-chance employment" for people in recovery.
Back in February, Fahe was awarded a $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) as part of the federal agency's POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. Congress has funded the initiative for four years specifically to help communities affected by job losses in the Appalachian coal industry.
While the majority of the total $22.8 million awarded in the latest round went for traditional economic development projects, more than a quarter -- nearly $6 million -- goes to organizations in Kentucky and West Virginia focusing on job training for people in substance abuse recovery programs. The region has been profoundly affected by the opioid crisis with some of the nation's highest rates of addiction and overdose deaths.
Fahe's grant is funding what they call the Transformational Employment project. Fahe will work with local employers who can apply to obtain a six-month paid recovery intern, with the understanding that the employee will be hired after satisfactory performance.
Having spent this spring and summer developing the program, Fahe is now ready to get the word out and recruit potential employers.
The organization is hosting a Transformational Employment Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 24 at The Center for Rural Development.
According to Jessie Hunt, Fahe's Financial Project Manager, the program is designed to encourage employers to hire someone coming out of a recovery by reimbursing the salary for six months as well as offering some help with benefits and training costs.
"They also get a $1,000 one-time stipend up front just for signing up with us to become a transformational employer," Hunt noted, adding that businesses in all sectors are encouraged to participate. "Anyone from manufacturing, retail, customer service, health care…we want to educate and many organizations as we can."
Kicking off the Oct. 24 workshop will be an hour-long presentation from Rob Perez, whose DV8 Kitchen has become renowned as a model for hiring and training people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.
"That kitchen is actually the basis for our transformational employment program," Hunt said. "We worked really closely with Rob to formulate the idea of getting employers involved."
Perez acknowledges the risk involved in hiring someone in recovery and says more needs to be done to establish guidelines and resources for employers. Hunt said he will also be participating in conference calls every two months to mentor employers in the program.
"He's very passionate about his work and he speaks with conviction," Hunt said.
Other presenters include Josh Smith and Josh Sulfridge, who founded Master Service Company in Knoxville. Hunt noted that they had originally went into business in London, where they grew up, but encountered difficulties because of their criminal history. They will focus on hiring people who need a second chance and are having trouble finding employment.
"Now their business is booming," she said. "They have locations in three states, and the majority of their staff are all from the Department of Corrections."
The working lunch will feature testimonials from people who have been through Addiction Recovery Care, a network of treatment centers which has also partnered with Fahe. Headlining that portion of the workshop is none other than University of Kentucky basketball legend Rex Chapman.
The workshop will conclude with afternoon breakout sessions, Hunt said, where participants will have the opportunity to voice their opinions and ask questions. Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to field questions about reducing stigma, being proactive in formulating policies and procedures to create a recovery-friendly culture in the workplace, tax credits available, and how treatment prepares people for the workforce.
Registration is free and open to the first 100 people, Hunt said. To learn more, visit: fahe.org/transformationalemployment.
