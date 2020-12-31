A Somerset man is facing multiple charges after being involved in a minor collision last week.
Gary Wayne Godby, 60, has been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, 1st Offense; and Parole Warrant - Flagrant Non-support (Felony).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Branson Patterson was investigating the wreck -- which occurred on Bend of the Lakes Road at approximately 9:07 p.m. the night of December 22. Godby had been driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze.
Through his investigation, Dep. Patterson learned that Godby was wanted on a parole violation warrant from Campbell County and arrested him. Following the arrest, the deputy located a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine on Godby's person as well as another container of suspected meth and a small amount of suspected marijuana. Dep. Patterson also located a couple of clear glass pipes on Godby, which authorities say is consistent with the use of illegal drugs.
The deputy also determined Godby may have been operating while under the influence of drugs.
Godby pleaded not guilty to charges during his arraignment in Pulaski District Court on Monday. His case is scheduled to be reviewed on February 24. At press time, Godby remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Dep. Patterson was assisted at the scene by Sergeant Steven Alexander. This case remains under investigation by Patterson.
Sheriff Speck asked that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. You can also leave a tip on their webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
