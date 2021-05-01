Forcht Broadcasting, a Kentucky based radio group serving nine markets in three states, is excited to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky in 2021. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance recently announced the 100 Kentucky companies that made their 17th annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list.
Forcht Broadcasting is the proud parent company of Somerset 106.1 WYKY FM and WTLO Radio 1480 AM/97.7 FM which serve the Somerset, Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland communities.
Somerset 106.1 FM also recently added two new live shows to the station's programming schedule. It's Finally Friday with Kate Smith airs live each Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., and Take 2 with Amy Stroud and Rikiyah Pryor airs on the second Thursday of each month from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
The National Association of Broadcaster's recently recognized Somerset 106.1 WYKY FM for the station's community involvement and programming efforts by selecting the station as a nominee for the 2020 Crystal Radio Award.
Mike Tarter, President/CEO of Forcht Broadcasting said, "I am proud of our Forcht Broadcasting Somerset team. They work hard every day to serve the community and our partners by providing relevant programs and experiences. We hope we will always be thought of as a great place to work."
WYKY and WTLO general manager Kevin Wilson says, "I knew early on that Forcht Broadcasting was going to be a great company to work for. After 10 years with the company, I know my assumption was true. The leadership at the top understands what it takes to reach long term goals. Our stations continue to work to develop live and local programs for our listeners and partners."
Forcht Broadcasting Vice-President Amy Stroud also congratulates the radio team on the announcement. "Our team has worked hard over the past several years to expand our experiences and ensure we take our partners' stories everywhere listeners get information and entertainment. It's an honor to be a part of a great radio team who puts listeners and community first."
Forcht Broadcasting's ranking in the Best Places to Work in Kentucky in 2021 list will be announced at an awards dinner on June 17th at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit bestplacestoworkky.com.
Forcht Broadcasting serves nine markets in three states with 25 radio stations. Forcht Broadcasting Somerset offers on-air legacy radio, as well as a variety of digital and marketing experiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.