50 Years After Woodstock: Carnegie's LaMay remembers

Fifty years ago, the world was introduced to the name "Woodstock."
And Joe LaMay was there.
LaMay, a native New Yorker, is part of the Somerset, Ky., music scene these days. Operating out of the Carnegie Community Arts Center, LaMay and Sherri Reese host the monthly 3rd Friday Folk events downtown and appear numerous other places throughout the community and region as a well-known and respected singer-songwriter-guitar playing duo.
Back in 1969, however, life was very different for a younger LaMay.
"I got out of the Air Force in January of 1969 and had spent most of the last three months in California, about 100 miles from San Francisco, so I got to see a lot of music," he said. "It was the height of the hippie (era).
"Next thing I know it's August of 1969 and Woodstock," he continued. "I said, 'I feel right at home there.'"
By that time, LaMay was back in New York, working for the Eastman Kodak company in Rochester. He'd heard about this big concert being held at a dairy farm in Bethel, NY, and decided he wanted to go along with his wife at the time, Valerie. Her friend Cassie was visiting, and the three hopped a bus headed downstate to Monticello, NY.
"We were about 13 miles from the (concert) site and started walking and trying to hitchhike, but there were thousands of people walking, and nobody was getting any rides," he said.
Woodstock became one of the more unique events in modern American history by organically growing into what it became. The original plan was to hold a large-scale money-making event not unlike so many other concerts, and reports over the years have held that only about 200,000 attendees were expected. The real number was double that. It became impossible to stop all the people arriving and so what had been a ticketed event became a free one, adding to the mystique of Woodstock.
"At that time, we were singing at a Catholic church in Rochester, and the priests there gave us money for tickets to get in," said LaMay. "By the time we got there, it was a free concert."
Those who came got to hear over the course of August 15-18 a line-up of some of the biggest names in rock and folk music history. Richie Havens -- who would later appear at Somerset's own Master Musicians Festival -- was the first to perform, stalling to give other artists who were delayed more time to arrive. He ended up playing for close to three hours, coming back for multiple encores.
The names that came after Havens, just on the first day, included Ravi Shankar, Arlo Guthrie, and Joan Baez. The next few days would include Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Santana, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker, Blood, Sweat & Tears, the Band, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Sha Na Na, the Grateful Dead, and of course Jimi Hendrix. That's a list that's not close to being exhaustive.
In other words, it's a concert that a lot of people wanted to attend, becoming something more than it was -- it became a cultural milestone, symbolizing a period of time in American history. And Joe LaMay was there for it.
"At the time, I was only 21, this young, budding folk singer wanna-be," said LaMay. "being immersed in a musical event that huge made feel feel, 'This is what I want, to make music.' With so many other people making music around me with their own guitars, I felt like I was a part of it, and here I am today, still a part of that family."
But he had to get there first. Eventually, someone with a van did give LaMay and the ladies with him a lift most of the way, and they walked only a little bit further. They arrived to find thousands and thousands of people already present.
"We camped out at the top of the hill and had a great view of everything there," he said. Well, not everything; "I did not realize people were swimming naked in the lake until I saw the movie."
That's "Woodstock," the iconic 1970 documentary film about the event. LaMay himself had thought to record the occasion for posterity; before leaving, he rented an 8 millimeter zoom lens movie camera with about four rolls of film.
LaMay shared some of the footage he took online after converting it to DVD many years later, and eventually it would be picked up by producers of television specials about Woodstock. LaMay said that a special called "America in Color" for the Smithsonian Channel used some of his recordings.
"The original reels have disappeared," he said. "I sent them to my ex-wife a while ago when she converted them to VHS and that's the last anyone saw them. I'd love to have them back."
LaMay said that he and his party "didn't go for the drugs; we went for the music." Still, he acknowledges that there were plenty of people smoking dope around them.
"The cops were walking around too. They didn't bother these kids, because you couldn't arrest everybody," said LaMay. "The state police were very accommodating. We brought our own food in knapsacks and I fed the cops some corned beef out of the tin."
They also brought their guitars, and would play with others carrying instruments during the slow periods. Still, it was the music on the stage that captivated LaMay, and he had plenty of favorites.
"There was The Who; they were also so dynamic. They still are," he said. "Creedence Clearwater Revival, I particularly enjoyed them. Canned Heat, and a bunch of acts I'd seen so many times in California -- Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead.
"I remember Abbie Hoffman coming on stage while The Who was on and trying to make a speech," he added, referencing the famous activist behind the "Yippies," an anti-authoritarian organization. "At the top of the hill, we couldn't see everything, but I think Pete Townshend might have hit him with a guitar or something and chased him off the stage."
Added LaMay, "We were probably about 100 yards away (from the stage) but on the hill, we could see it clearly. It was like a big amphitheater and we were at the top."
When LaMay and his party left the concert, they went a short distance to Liberty New York. Since they didn't need the money for the tickets after all, LaMay said he told the women he'd buy them a "real meal" when they got to Liberty.
Even then, though, the spirit of that season of history took over. "When we got to Liberty, there was a restaurant that had a sign up saying 'Hippies, Come In and Sing for Your Supper," said LaMay, "so we came in and did some of our music and got a free meal. It was a real interesting thing."
LaMay admitted he had no idea what to expect, thinking it would be more of a folk festival with workshops and a low-key vibe, and found it "unbelievable" when he got there, wondering what he'd gotten himself into when he saw rows of cars parked along the interstate because they couldn't get any closer. That impressed upon him, even at the time, that he was a part of something special.
"I thought I was taking part in a piece of history. I'd never seen that many people in one place," he said. "It was peaceful, nobody was fighting or anything. Everyone was there to enjoy the music and being together. I realized I was a part of something after I got there."
Over the years, however, that realization has taken on a deeper meaning for LaMay, who is now an accomplished musical performer in his own right. Five full decades have now passed, but Woodstock lives on within the memory of LaMay and so many others like him.
"I sort of wear it as a badge of honor," he said. "It's just one of those things I feel like was an accomplishment that i did in my life, and I'm proud of it, that I did it and I survived and I'm here 50 years later and still making music."
