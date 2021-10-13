York facing new indictment

The man accused of abusing his stepdaughters and keeping the elder one hidden for more than two months back in 2018 has been indicted on new charges connected to that case.
Daniel Paul York, 54, of Somerset, is already awaiting trial on a total of 25 counts including first-degree Rape and Attempted first-degree Rape, five counts of third-degree Rape, Kidnapping, three counts of third-degree Sodomy, nine counts of Incest, two counts of first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual/Prohibited Activity, Theft of Identity, and Cultivation of Marijuana 5 or More Plants. He has been held in the Pulaski County Detention Center since May 31, 2018, in lieu of a $2 million cash-only bond.
York has pleaded not guilty to those charges -- involving his alleged abuse of his stepdaughters, the elder of whom disappeared from her foster home in Monticello on March 15, 2018, and was found safe May 31, 2018, with York at a Ky. 461 residence.
Last Wednesday, the Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a new indictment stemming from the same general investigation. The new charges accuse York of first-degree Rape (Victim Under 12 Years of Age); two counts of first-degree Sodomy (Victim Under 12 Years of Age); and Incest (Victim Under 12 Years of Age or Serious Physical Injury) on or around January 1, 2017.
York is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court in regard to the new indictment on October 21. Having had two trial dates delayed (in March and on October 11), he is now scheduled for a pretrial conference in the original case on November 4.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
