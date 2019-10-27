York found competent to stand trial

The man accused of abusing his stepdaughters and keeping the elder one hidden for more than two months has been found competent to stand trial.
The trial of Daniel Paul York, 52, of Somerset, was initially scheduled to begin April 1. A local grand jury indicted him in August 2018 on a total of 25 counts including first-degree Rape and Attempted first-degree Rape, five counts of third-degree Rape, Kidnapping, three counts of third-degree Sodomy, nine counts of Incest, two counts of first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual/Prohibited Activity, Theft of Identity, and Cultivation of Marijuana 5 or More Plants. He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $2 million cash-only bond.
The charges involve York's alleged abuse of his stepdaughters, the elder of which disappeared from her foster home in Monticello on March 15 and was found safe May 31 with York at the Ky. 461 residence of Kevin Gil Prewitt, 57, of Somerset.
In a separate indictment, Prewitt and 48-year-old Ken Morris Richardson, also of Somerset, were charged with Complicity to Kidnapping of a Minor. A motion from Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton to consolidate the cases after the initial trial date was continued was denied on April 12.
In June, York's attorney Greg Ousley filed a motion to determine York's competency to stand trial -- delaying a September 23 trial date. After he was evaluated at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC), the defense waived a hearing on September 19 and stipulated to the findings of the KCPC report. Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette entered his order on the matter on October 10.
A new trial date has yet to be set. York is scheduled to appear along with Richardson and Prewitt for a pretrial conference on November 21.
