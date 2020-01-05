Chase Cimala started his December by winning a state championship in high school football.
He ended it by performing his favorite songs for all of downtown to ring in the new year.
Talk about a big month.
"It's been a pretty crazy year," he said. "I've been really blessed."
Cimala, a senior at Somerset High School, is looking at a big January as well. On Monday, he turns 19 years old -- and better still, that same day, his first single will be released, an original song the youthful crooner has written and released called "Out in the Cold."
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck offered the opportunity to Cimala to preform at the Light Up 2020 Bash Tuesday night to celebrate New Year's Eve. It wasn't Cimala's first time singing in front of a substantial audience; in addition to musical theatre productions at Somerset High School, Cimala has sung for numerous local events, including opening for "BBQ With the Big Band" by Watershed Arts Alliance and getting a shot on stage at Master Musicians Festival.
But this stage was big. The crowd was special. And it was the first time Cimala had played with live musicians -- some of the Somerset Big Band members -- for a whole set instead of just a recorded track.
"It was a really interesting experience," he said. "It was really awesome feeding off the energy of all those people. I performed at MMF, but this was just a different experience."
Indeed, "different" is a good word to describe Cimala -- in a good way. He is mix of things one does not expect to find in the same person, stereotypically speaking. A teenager who enjoys singing the old jazz standards and Rat Pack hits. A high school jock who also treads the musical theatre boards.
However, Cimala said that the environment at Somerset High School has allowed him to be well-rounded and explore his musical talents as well as his athletic ones.
"You think you'd catch a lot of flak for it, but at Somerset, they just really embrace it," said Cimala. "My teammates are super supportive. My coaches have been willing to work with me and my schedule."
They say that behind every successful man is a strong woman, and there are several in Cimala's life who have helped get him to the point he's at today musically. Cimala credits his love of the classics to his grandmother, around whom Chase spent a lot of time as a child when she'd take him shopping.
"My Nana introduced me to that type of music," he said. "She had a big case of old CDs she'd play, all these old songs.
"When I was 12 years old, I started singing along and trying to sound like it," he added. "It's pretty crazy. I love that old sound. I have eclectic tastes -- Broadway to the Rat Pack crooner stuff to pop stuff. I'm really passionate about it."
Cimala clearly had a gift but it was his mother Holly who made sure he was willing to unwrap it.
"I argued with her; I thought I'd be a basketball player or a football player, but that wasn't what I was made to do," he said. "I found myself struggling with my personal identity in that.
"With Mom pushing me, I realized when I got older and more mature that you don't have to do what everyone else is doing, you can go on your own path," he added. "If you embrace it confidently and own what you're doing, people will respect you."
That led to meeting a third important woman -- voice instructor Maria McNeil of McNeil Music Center, to whom Cimala turned when he was ready to get serious about music.
"She's been my vocal coach for the longest time," he said. "She's really helped and encouraged me as an artist."
Cimala has developed a style he describes as a sort of "easy-listening pop," a mixture of sounds like those Jason Mraz, Andy Grammer and Michael Buble. "You can definitely hear the jazz influences in the intonation and things like that."
The future is now for Cimala, who has recently been recording in Nashville and putting together songs that will be soon released for the public to consume. Cimala noted that he's doing this "completely independently," with no extensive team surrounding him or funding his efforts.
"It's so exciting, but almost scary," he said. "It's exciting because I can say I've done this stuff at a young age, but at the same time, I'm learning the process, honing my craft and getting to a place where I can be totally and completely independent. ... I don't have public relations people I pay to put me in magazines or promote me or my songs, or investors. It's just my family and out-of-pocket stuff."
While his promotion is done independently, Cimala has benefited from working with a number of producers and musicians along the way. He is working with a production unit called The Infinites, with whom Cimala has "great chemistry." The Infinites have worked on music for popular TV shows like "Power Rangers" and "Phineas and Ferb" and have helped Cimala craft his own new music, rather than just singing the golden oldies and pop favorites. Cimala also worked with producer Mitch Dane of Sputnik Sound on creating these original numbers.
"I'd never even written a song before," he said. "I was scheduled to go to Nashville and was planning on recording a couple of cover songs and put it on an EP. The producer (Dane) said if I was going to spend this money, I might as well write a song.
"I was kind of scared. I'd never done this before. I thought I might get one or two (songs written)," he continued. "I wound up putting out two or three a day."
Technically, however, Cimala had written his own stuff before -- just not alone. "A long time ago," he worked on one with local musician and instructor Kevin Dalton called "Love is Blind." Cimala plans on releasing that one in February, the month for Valentine's Day.
But first, dropping on Monday, is "Out in the Cold." It will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and all the major platforms for music in the modern technological world.
More music is coming this spring, with another single set to be released in March and a full EP in April in time for Cimala's high school graduation, including the appropriately-named number "Cheers to My Teenage Years."
"I wrote ('Out in the Cold') about two summers ago. I've been working on it and fine-tuning it. It sent it to three different producers in Nashville and edited it so many times," said Cimala. "I finally have it where I want it to be."
While big things are happening for the local product already, he does plan on attending Middle Tennessee State University in the fall to study the business side of music.
"I want to learn to not just sing and perform but to be smart and able to manage myself and be independent as an artist," said Cimala. "... I recognized two or three years ago that there was a possibility that if I worked hard, I could possibly make a career out of it. ... I'm really excited to see what I can do with it."
Cimala may be an old soul in the kind of music he enjoys listening to and performing, but at the same time, his approach to his own songs puts his carefree youth on full display. In a cynical era, Cimala isn't wanting to put the weight of the world on anyone's shoulders -- he just wants to create something that will make the listener smile.
"I just want to make music people can enjoy," he said. "No deeper meaning; I don't want to make you cry or get you worked up. I wish people could just enjoy music. I hope people can do that with mine, that they'll hear it and it will make them happy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.