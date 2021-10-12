The 11th annual Zombie Walk -- and second to be held at Eubank City Park -- was a huge success.
"There have been people here all day long," Wynona Padgett of the Somerset Junior Woman's Club said Saturday. "Actually they arrived before we even had everything ready to go."
One of the most popular events hosted by SJWC, the Halloween-themed festival encourages those attending to dress up as zombies or other favorite undead characters. A huge plus Saturday offered over last year's event, which was dampened a bit by rain, was the weather.
"We couldn't have asked for a better day," Padgett said. "I'm sure that brought a lot of people out."
If the crowd was steady all day long, it really begin to pick up as the sun sank lower behind the tree line.
Typically capped by a parade to the tune "Thriller," this year's event attracted the man who made that song famous in the form of Michael Jackson impersonator Ray Jackson of Stanford. Boyfriend Taner Bowles of Mount Sterling was dressed as another famous Michael -- Myers of the "Halloween" movie franchise.
"We're both horror fanatics," Jackson said of their reason to attend.
Zeremieh Wallace brought his family from Russell County for the second year. "It looks like they have more stuff," he said as his group arrived.
Some of the earlier events included the annual Creepy Cake contest, with the confections being auctioned off to raise $303 for the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society. Eubank Fire Department scored with their hayrides, and bands like Coyote Waits entertained with holiday-appropriate fare like "I Put a Spell on You" and "Werewolves of London."
Some attending remarked on the park's newest feature, the Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail that opened in July.
"The trail is really cool and we have a variety of vendors," Sally Blocher, volunteer coordinator with the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, said of the festival. "I'm enjoying it a lot."
The date for next year has already been set as October 8, 2022, with Padgett noting the Zombie Walk would continue in Eubank.
"The people up here are so good," she said. "The mayor is wonderful to work with, and always excited that we're here."
