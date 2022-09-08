The news of the death of Britain's longest reigning ruler is having an impact all around the world, and even right here in Pulaski County one can find folks who are reflecting upon her life.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, just two days after appointing the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Queen Elizabeth was 96 years old and had served for 70 years. The commonwealth recently celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – the first such jubilee in British history – in June.
English-born physician Keith Sinclair now resides here in Somerset, but said he returns to England every year to visit family.
“It really is the end of an era,” Sinclair said. “She was declared Queen in ‘52. I was born in ‘51, so I really wasn’t cognizant, but I did watch the coronation in ‘53 on a 12-inch black and white TV screen, specially bought so that my grandparents could watch the coronation.”
He noted that Elizabeth took the throne under an incredibly stressful situation. She was on a world tour in place of her father, King George VI, who was ill.
She was visiting the Treetops Hotel in Kenya when, as the famous quote from Jim Corbett goes, “a young girl climbed into a tree one day a Princess and … she climbed down from the tree next day as a Queen.”
Sinclair showed his respect for the monarch, not just as a ruler, but as one of three female rulers which he called “our three greatest monarchs” – Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II.
“She’s an interesting character, because she doesn’t have a huge amount of political power, but she somehow wields a tremendous amount of respect in people,” Sinclair added.
The role of the British monarchy in government is largely ceremonial in the modern era, but Sinclair said Queen Elizabeth has been a popular figure, and noted that she is a bit of a tourist attraction that has generated a lot of money for the country.
“I think she was an amazing stateswoman. And I think a lot of people back home had a huge fondness for her,” he said.
He added that she learned her leadership traits from her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, who were also good statesmen.
“During the war [World War II], her mum and dad refused to leave Buckingham Palace or leave London. Buckingham Palace might as well as had a target on it,” he said. The two also refused to take special rations, instead keeping the same rations as others.
After German bombing raids on the city, the two would crawl over the rubble and try to help survivors just as anyone else would.
Although Sinclair said he and his wife had discussed Thursday morning that the country should “stop making her work,” — in response to hearing that she was involved in appointing the new prime minister — the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death a few hours later still seemed sudden.
“But what an amazing human being. So accomplished. Everybody I know who’s ever met her is just enchanted by her,” Sinclair said.
That’s not to say it is a normal, every-day occurrence to have met the Queen, he said. Elizabeth would attend events where people could shake her hand or be “close to her,” but no one he knew was having tea with her regularly, he joked.
Still, she managed to be humble and human, even in this age of intense security surrounding world leaders.
Sinclair told a story: “One of my brothers is a dentist in London, and he belongs to a group which raises money for the old Castle Mey restoration, which was the Queen Mum’s favorite old castle. And they meet at a place called the Goring, which is where William and Kate spent the night before their wedding. It’s a little, private hotel just less than a mile from Buckingham Palace.
“Well, he said for one of the meetings they’re there, she [the Queen] comes in through the back door. Totally unannounced. Not on the books. ... She just came by to say ‘Thanks, guys. Thanks for raising money for Mum’s old falling down castle.’
“He said nobody told them she was coming. She just showed up, went wandering around, said hello to everybody, and then buggered off back to the palace. I think that’s the difference between the royal family and our heavily armed politicians here.”
Just as Sinclair noted that Elizabeth had been Queen for practically all of his life, so, too, has she been on the British throne for practically all of local attorney Bruce Singleton’s life.
“Her picture was on the cover of Life magazine the week I was born,” Singleton said. “I’ve got it somewhere. Mom kept it. She always said, ‘You got a queen for your birthday.’”
Singleton added that Elizabeth looked “very much like my mother,” and said that Elizabeth’s passing gave him a sense of loss, just as if she were truly a family member.
Singleton was in England just a week after the Platinum Jubilee celebration, and was on hand to see some of the after-celebration events.
“We went to a high tea,” he said. “We went on this bus, and they gave us all these cool little things to eat, and we drove around and looked at the palace, and we got these commemorative mugs that we brought home. And it was really cool to have that.”
Another Somerset resident, Shirer Burkett, was born here in Kentucky but spent nine years living in England.
“I think it's a very sad day for anyone from the U.K.,” Burkett said of Elizabeth’s death. “...Whatever side of the fence you were on, whether you were a supporter of the royal family or not, I think people were just shocked or devastated. … She did a lot of good things for the people and for the country – strong woman.”
She said she was present in the country during one of the previous Jubilee celebrations – not the most recent one – and described how English villages would go “all out” with the decorations. “They’d hang bunting throughout the villages with British flags, and they’d have street parties where people would bring food.”
She was also in the country during the royal wedding of one of Elizabeth’s grandchildren. “My daughter actually came the day before the royal wedding, and we always joke about it. We say she just really wanted to see the wedding dress and she didn’t want to miss the party.”
Burkett never got to meet the Queen, she said, but she did visit many of the same places.
“The closest I got was Buckingham Palace. My mom is a big fan of the royal family, so we went to tour it for her birthday one year. When I got engaged to get married, I got engaged at St. George’s Chapel, which is where all the weddings and funerals happen at Windsor Castle. I feel like I got to breathe her air, but I never got to meet her.”
Both Singleton and Burkett noted that traditions will dictate the next few days for the royal family.
“It’s now ‘God save the King’ almost immediately,” Burkett said – which is what Singleton said was one of the first things he said when he heard of the Queen’s death.
That king will be Elizabeth’s son, Charles, now to be called Charles III.
Singleton said that Charles and his wife, Camilla, will stay overnight at Balmoral Castle before beginning a tour Friday doing ceremonial announcements that he is the new king.
Both Singleton and Burkett said they felt he will do a good job in his new role.
Burkett said, “The transition will be interesting to see.”
Sinclair added, “I think he’ll be very quiet and very adequate. Because I think that’s the royal family’s role, is ‘calm.’”
He noted that friends of his who played polo had often run into Charles due to his enjoyment of the sport.
“Friends of mine who knew him said at one time he had no intention of ever becoming king. He didn’t want to become king, but I think as he’s aged he now wants to be monarch.”
He added that Charles is well-known not as just a member of the royal family but also as being the largest organic farm operator in England. It took him 30 years to create it, and the food it produces is sold to several major supermarket chains.
And rather than considering himself as a royal, Sinclair said, “He’s a farmer. He really is.”
