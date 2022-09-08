When Steve Fischer and family decided to make another generous donation to the city of Somerset in the form of another children’s fun park playground, the location of the new park was a bit of a sticking point.
The park is far from being completed, with a splash pad, restrooms, fencing, and landscaping still to be added, but the few short weeks that it has been open to the public Fischer Fun Park 2 has been packed with joyful kids every day and all day.
“I think Mr. (Steve) Fischer initially wanted the park to be located at the (SomerSpash) Water Park or at SomerSport,” stated Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. “When we had mentioned the possibility of placing it on the south end of Rocky Hollow Park, he didn’t really want it there. I presented that proposal to the city council, and councilman Robin Daughetee went back to Mr. Fischer to further discuss the idea of placing the park at the end of the Rock Hollow Park property.”
Somerset City Councilman Robin Daughetee had a long history with the Fischer family through his work with the Boy Scouts and working at the old Goldenberg Furniture story as a teenager.
“Steve Fischer and I were involved in scouting with the Goldenbergs, and they were very much involved in the community through the scouting organization,” Daughetee stated. “I actually worked at Goldenberg Furniture through my high school years. I’ve had numerous conversations with Steve (Fischer) as well as emails, and the location (of the park) was a concern for him. At first it was talked about expanding the park at SomerSport, and it was also talked about locating it at the Water Park.
“However, we felt like SomerSport and the Water Park was somewhat inaccessible for some people and families in the community,” Daughetee explained. “I felt like something on the south end of town was needed.
“The south end is the old heart of the town, and there is nothing down there,” Daughetee continued. “We have one splash pad down there on Bourne Avenue. I began talking to the other councilors and a few of them were interested in the park being up at the Water Park. There was more conversations with Mr. Fischer, and we talked about children walking there with their parents or maybe grandparents. I told him I don’t think they would want to go way out to the other end of town to SomerSport or the Water Park, but they would walk to Rocky Hollow.”
After more discussion between the members of the city council and Mayor Keck, it was unanimously decided to suggest the park be placed at the south end of Rocky Hollow. With the additional plans of a splash pad and restrooms to the new park, Steve Fischer was sold on the new location.
As the playground was being constructed, there were still some safety concerns of its location among a few members of the community.
But all those doubts disappeared faster than a six-year-old sliding down a Fischer Fun Park 2 colorful curvy tunnel slide once the park was opened to the public a few days ago.
Three weeks ago, the Rocky Hollow Park area, adjacent to the intersection of South Richardson Drive and South Main Street, saw very little foot traffic. But now the south end of Rocky Hollow Park, where Fischer Fun Park 2 now resides, is the happening place to be for every rambunctious child in the community.
“Rocky Hollow Park has changed drastically over the past several years,” Mayor Keck vaunted. “It has a spacious paved trail that is well lit up at night. The hillsides have been cleared off. We now feel like we have a world-class park with the addition of the Storybook Trail and the Fischer Fun Park on the south end. and we still have work to do to complete the new playground addition.”
As a young boy, Daughetee still recalls cutting through the Rocky Hollow area from Cotter Avenue to the Christian Church to go Scouting. Now, he is amazed how much the Rocky Hollow Park has been transformed over those years.
“It is amazing the development that has been put into Rocky Hollow,” Daughetee exclaimed. “It’s wide open. Now you can see the entire park and there’s no areas that are really hidden from people to see. It’s well lit. Chief (William Hunt) has agreed that the area needs to be kept up, patrolled, and watched after. But as far as safety wise, once it’s fenced, once the police officers are passing through in the evenings, and people are using that part of the park, I have no reservations whatsoever about its safety.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.