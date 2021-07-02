On Wednesday night, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that afternoon on Hal Rogers Parkway (Ky. 80).
Timothy Preston Miller, 59, of London was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that Miller was fatally injured in a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. Wednesday some seven miles west of London.
When deputies arrived on scene, according to the release, they found Miller with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Chevrolet pickup he'd been driving. It was parked on the eastbound shoulder of Ky. 80. Witnesses described a black Ford car with a long-haired driver fleeing the scene toward Pulaski County.
A short time later, Somerset Police along with Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police stopped a black Ford Fusion and driven by a long-haired individual. In addition, according to the release, a pistol was recovered along with numerous spent casings in the vehicle and following investigation by Laurel County Sheriff's investigators, it was determined that the driver — Brian Keith Eldridge, 46, of London — was the shooter.
Eldridge reportedly told officers that he shot the driver of the pickup but did not know why. It was later determined that the Eldridge and Miller were acquaintances. Witnesses at the scene stated they observed the black car pull along side the pickup truck and with the car's driver firing several rounds into the driver's door area of the truck. When the truck stopped on the shoulder, according to the Laurel Sheriff's Office, the suspect turned around and fired several more rounds into the driver's door before driving off.
Eldridge was charged with Murder and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $250,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Laurel District Court on Friday, July 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.