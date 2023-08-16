A well-known national chain restaurant is getting ready to put down stakes — and steaks — in Somerset.
LongHorn Steakhouse is set to open its doors for the first time locally this coming Monday, August 21, in the space formerly occupied by Ruby Tuesday.
Somerset’s branch of the casual dining chain with a southwestern theme will employ about 80 people.
Trisha Moody is managing the local store, having come to Somerset from Ohio to do so. And so far, the community has made an overwhelmingly positive impression on her.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s beautiful here. Everybody’s so kind.”
Founded in 1981 in Atlanta, Ga., by George McKerrow, Jr. — “It was just a little (place), almost like a mom-and-pop,” noted Moody of the original restaurant — LongHorn Steakhouse has expanded all over the country, with more than 550 locations. It’s owned by Darden Restaurants, which operates chains such as Olive Garden, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and the Capital Grille.
LongHorn has made its name on “fresh, quality food and products,” as Moody noted.
“We make everything here in the restaurant; we cut our salad every day,” she said. “(Our food is) fresh, never frozen. ... Our steaks are amazing. They’re all Choice, they’re hand-selected.”
Those steaks include the center-cut Renegade Sirloin, in six ounce or eight ounce,; the bone-in Outlaw Ribeye; New York Strip; the Fire-Grilled T-Bone; and Flo’s Filet, grilled with signature seasoning.
“We have a 12-ounce ribeye, and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye,” said Moody. “Our Porterhouse is 22 ounces.”
Those steaks can also be paired with favorites like a four-ounce lobster tail, and Redrock grilled shrimp, and accompanied by a parmesan cheese crust or grilled mushrooms.
There are also a number of other options, like burgers, ribs, parmesan-crusted chicken, chop steak, chicken tenders, pork chops, and salads (including options with chicken and steak), and sides like Steakhouse mac & cheese with applewood smoked bacon and four cheeses, fire-grilled corn on the cob, and crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in smoky honey butter.
Then there are appetizers like Wild West shrimp, seasoned steakhouse wings, white cheddar stuffed mushrooms, and Firecracker chicken wraps; signature soups like French onion, loaded potato, and shrimp and lobster chowder; and desserts like strawberries and cream shortcake, molten lava cake, cheesecake, and the Chocolate Stampede.
LongHorn also has a full-service bar, with beer, wine and liquor, and it’s all served in a sophisticated, carefully-lit atmosphere designed to make one feel cozy and right at home.
“It’s just sort of casual, comfortable — like you’re sitting in a rancher’s home,” said Moody. “(There is a) lot of brick work and a lot of lighting, a lot of Western decor.”
The restaurant will open at 3 p.m. on Monday. It will keep hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Visit longhornsteakhouse.com online for more information.
