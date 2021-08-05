FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2013 file photo, Richard Trumka, American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations president, addresses members during the quadrennial AFL-CIO convention at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The longtime president of the AFL-CIO labor union has died. News of Richard Trumka’s death was announced Thursday by President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trumka was 72 and had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving as the organization’s secretary-treasurer for 14 years. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)