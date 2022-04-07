Mike Simpson, the former CEO of Cumberland Security Bank, a member of a plethora of Pulaski County boards and agencies, and a man described as having a “true servant’s heart” has passed away at the age of 69.
Simpson was dedicated to the world of banking – a world that he was passionate about from the time he was a young adult, according to friend and former president of Cumberland Security, Mac Godby.
“After high school he told me he wanted to be a banker,” Godby said. “His idol was Max Flynn, his next door neighbor. Max at that time was the Executive Vice President of First and Farmers National Bank. Because of that desire, he has helped thousands of people in so many different ways.”
Godby continued, “Mike was a strong community leader in our area and was an advocate of community banking statewide. He was an outstanding people person. Mike and I were brothers. I will sorely miss him. Our love to [Simpson’s wife] Tammie and family.”
Simpson received an associates degree in business from Somerset Community College before going on to receive education at the University of Kentucky, the American Institute of Banking and the Kentucky School of Banking. He was also a graduate of the school of Banking at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
Along with being CEO of Cumberland Security, Simpson served as its executive vice president and its director. He also served on the board of directors for organizations such as the Bankers of Kentucky and was the director of the advisory board for the Bankers Service Corporation.
But Simpson’s service to the community didn’t end there. He was a well-known figure having been a part of local organizations ranging from the Rural Community College Initiative, the Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation, the Pulaski County Library Board and the United Way of South Central Kentucky.
“Mike Simpson was a great man and a wonderful, close friend. Mike has always had that big caring heart,” Godby said.
Longtime friend and neighbor Melody Moss added, “This has been such a shock for all of us and the community. We certainly lost one of the best. ... Mike holds a special place in my heart. We have had a lifetime of wonderful memories that I will always cherish. If you knew Mike you loved Mike.”
Her husband and another longtime friend of Simpson, Don Moss, recounted his memories of the community leader.
“I’ve known Mike Simpson for over 50 years and have had the pleasure of being his neighbor for over 25 years. He was one of the most selfless and caring individuals you would ever meet. Our grandchildren often run over to see Mike and Tammie (his wife) before they come in to see us. (That may have something to do with the fact Mike and Tammie always have treats and bags of Mighty Dollar toys waiting for them!)
“Mike will be sorely missed. He had some serious health issues these past few years. But rather than curling up and hiding from the world, Mike had been reaching out more and more. Every time we talked, he would bring up someone he wanted me to know about who was dealing with a burden of some sort. He was going to help them, and he wanted others to know so they could help, as well, even if nothing more than putting that person on your prayer list.
“Mike had a true servant’s heart. While others were concerned about him and his health, he was spending his days attending to the needs of those around him. The last conversation we had was about his excitement over his new church family. He loved the Lord, he loved his neighbors. Would that such could be said of each of us when we’re gone.”
A full obituary for Mike Simpson can be found on page A3 of Friday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.