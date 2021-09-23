Ron Woodson was more than a father to his son Alan. He was also the absolute toughest man Alan ever encountered.
"And by 'tough,' I mean tough," said Alan. "At age 52, he went through what's known as the most physically demanding school that the United States Army offers, through their Air Assault School. Probably the oldest person to go through that school and earn his Air Assault badge."
Alan shared his impression of his father's toughness with Ron one time, and Ron — already a Brigadier General in the Kentucky Army National Guard — responded that he had a drill sergeant there that looked at him and said, "You're a tough old man, aren't you?" Ron looked at the drill sergeant right in the eyes and said, "You're damn right, I am." Indeed, the toughest part of the experience for Ron was being a 52-year-old general taking orders from a 25-year-old drill sergeant.
Ron was tough until the end, but passed away Wednesday, at age 82.
About four weeks ago, Ron went to the hospital, not feeling well, said Alan. He was diagnosed with liver cancer. Last Thursday, he went to Lexington to begin the process of treatment for the cancer, but would succumb less than a week later.
Ron graduated from Eubank High School, then Berea College, and joined the U.S. Army. He came home in 1966, having attained the rank of Captain, to care for his ailing parents, but didn't completely leave the military behind; he joined the Kentucky Army National Guard, and in 1994 he retired as a one-star general.
Putting his sharp mind to work — along with tending to his heart, marrying his wife Mary Ann in 1969 — Ron went to work for the Government Accountability Office. He would later serve as Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) in Pulaski County for five terms, from the beginning of the 1980s up through the end of the '90s.
"He's always been a civil servant at heart," said Alan. "He dutifully served his country and his commonwealth and his county, and just people. My dad was a big people person."
Maybe his biggest achievement in his professional life was forming GRAM Software — the title an acronym for his family's names — which turned out to be a greatly successful computer software development company.
"In the 1980s, he saw a need for proper record keeping and bookkeeping, and he formed (GRAM Software)," said Alan. "(He) taught himself how to code, taught himself how to program, and up until one month ago was still servicing accounts.
"There was a point in time when he probably did work 50 or 60 different county court clerk's offices, different sheriff's offices, different county attorney's offices, in regard to tax collection," added Alan. "He was actually on the very forefront of deed imaging programs to get access to public records online and accessible through something other than dusty old books."
During that time, Ron was in the midst of his military career, said Alan. "I don't know when he taught himself to code, but he was very intelligent, and if there was something he wanted to do, he was going to figure out how to do it."
Alan, who owns Magic Monograms & Embroidery in Somerset, said his father's skills in these areas has helped him in his own business efforts.
"There's not very many times in my day when I'm making a major decision that I don't ask myself what my dad would do," said Alan. "There are times when I would pick up the phone and ask him myself, or many times I'd just work through it myself using the principles that he taught me."
The biggest thing Alan recalls about his father, aside from his toughness, is how much Ron loved his family.
"That family extended well beyond my mother and my brother and my brother's significant other, it included his siblings and his nieces and nephews," said Alan. "He was just the type of man who would drop anything he was doing to be there for someone in need, particularly family."
Part of that extended family was found in Ron's friends. One of those was Don Bloomer, president and CEO of Citizens National Bank in Somerset. The two met in 1986 when the Bloomers were building a house across from Ron's.
"(We were) very good friends and neighbors for a long time," said Bloomer. "He'll be greatly missed. He was a great gentleman. I always told him that he was the smartest man I knew. A very, very intelligent individual."
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett was another friend of Ron's. They met when she first came to work at the courthouse in 1985 as a deputy clerk, and Ron was in the PVA's office.
"He was an awesome man," said Burnett. "He was very helpful with everything. When Ralph (Troxtell) was (Pulaski County Clerk), he called (Ron) 'General' because that's what he was in the Guard."
While Ron had the general's demeanor, noted Burnett — "The in-charge person ... he ran a tight ship" — he was also very light-hearted.
"He was always full of mischief," said Burnett. "He had some jokes he would tell almost every time he came in. He was a jokester."
Alan agreed with that assessment of his father's fun-loving side.
"He loved to laugh and loved to cut up and loved for everyone around him to have a good time," said Alan. "He made sure that everybody was involved."
With GRAM Software, Ron continued to assist Burnett in the clerk's office even after his time as PVA was over. He printed tax bills for her office in September of every year, close to some 48,000 bills. Burnett recalled the day when Ron called her and told her he wouldn't be able to print her tax bills.
"He told me, 'Have you looked at your emails today?' and I said, 'Well, I have but not for a couple of hours,'" said Burnett. Ron told her about his cancer diagnosis, and Burnett said she "broke down and pulled off to the side of the road and just cried."
Added Burnett, "I said, 'Ron, I'm not ready for that.' It was very sad news for me. He was a great, great guy."
See Ron Woodson's complete obituary on page A6 of Friday's Commonwealth Journal.
