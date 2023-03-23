As the local Cornerstone Baptist Church was being engulfed in sky-high flames on Thursday afternoon, hundreds of local onlookers watched in horror as the iconic edifice quickly burnt to the ground. One particular onlooker was in utter disbelief at what she was witnessing.
Macey Witt was not only an active member on the Cornerstone Baptist Church, but she has served as the church’s worship leader and music director for the past year. Witt stood along Ogden Street with her mom and grandparents watching her church literally go up in flames.
But Witt’s belief in God allowed her to keep a positive outlook on a seemingly hopeless situation.
“It’s just the building,” Witt stated. “God will provide.
“But you know, it’s the building where Jesus changed a lot of lives,” Witt admitted. “So it’s definitely sad and very heartbreaking. But, you know, I have full faith that the Lord will provide us a church and a home again. It will be okay.”
Not only was Witt an active member of the local church, but she was planning to be married to her fiancé, Taylor Speaks, in the Cornerstone Baptists Church’s sanctuary. Witt and Speak’s wedding is scheduled for June 10, 2023.
As Witt was watching the place she worshipped being ravished by flames and heavy smoke, she had totally not thought about how it wold impact her upcoming wedding vows.
“I hadn’t even thought of that until my phone started blowing up,” Witt stated. “I work at Oak Hill Elementary School and I was working parent pickup (on Thursday). People at school were coming to get me telling me that my church was on fire bad.
“I was just kind of like headed down there and I hadn’t even had a chance to think about it until when I got here,” Witt admitted. “People were like, what are you going to do? I don’t know the answer to that.
“I don’t care where I get married,” Witt exclaimed. “I’d just love to marry Taylor, and have my church people there, wherever that may be.”
