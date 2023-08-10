Two Louisville people were taken into custody Monday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs.
Mark Tran, 30, and Karina Herrera, 26. were arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office after a Eubank traffic stop.. Both were charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, first offense (Greater Than or Equal To 2 Grams Methamphetamine); and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, first offense (Greater Than or Equal to 10 grams Drug Unspecified).
Additionally, Tran was charged with Failure to Use or Improper Use of a Signal and Disregarding a Stop Sign, while Herrerea was charged with Possession of Marijuana.
PCSO reported that the incident began when detectives with the PCSO Narcotics Division were conducting conducting surveillance in the Eubank area.
While there, detective’s observed a Dodge Charger with out-of-state plates pull into the parking lot of the Dollar General Store. The vehicle exited the parking lot and failed to stop at the stop sign or use a turn signal, turning onto U.S. 27.
Detective Trent Massey was able to stop the vehicle on U.S. 27, just north of Ky. 452. Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley and Detective Tan Hudson were on the scene as well. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tran, with Herrera being in the passenger seat.
While Detective Massey was running identification information from the two, Tran attempted to retrieve something from under the passenger seat. Detectives removed both subjects from the vehicle.
According to PCSO, Tran stated the bag he recovered from under the seat contained methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and detectives stated they located a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, Hydrocodone, and cash.
Detectives reportedly found around 375 grams of meth on the suspects.
They were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Te case remains under investigation. Narcotics detectives were assisted by Deputy Kyle Edwards, Deputy Grant Bryant, Deputy Jay Picard and Deputy Marcus Harrison.
Sheriff Bobby Jones asks if the public has any information about drug or crime activity to contact their tip line at 606-679-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. The public can also leave a tip on PCSO’s webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
