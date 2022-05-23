A Louisville man was arrested in Pulaski County on multiple drug-related offenses.
Michael Ray Hardy, 47, of Oregon Avenue in Louisville, Ky., was arraigned in Pulaski District Court Monday morning, with a preliminary hearing set for June 1, 2022.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the three thousand block of Grundy Road. While at the residence, Sergeant Branson Patterson, Deputy Ryan Jones, and Deputy Preston Pitman were told of a Blue Chrysler 300 that was driving back and forth in front of the residence. The deputies learned that the last time the vehicle passed the residence, someone saw a firearm outside of one of the windows of the vehicle.
The deputies observed what they thought was the same Chrysler 300 Series driving past. Deputy Jones got behind the car and after contacting 911 Dispatch for information, he stopped the car. Sergeant Patterson and Deputy Pitman arrived at the traffic stop and got out with Deputy Jones. Trooper Adam Childress arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation.
During the traffic stop and the follow-up investigation, the deputies located the following drug items, according to the sheriff's office:
• An unlabeled medication bottle containing a clear plastic baggie with approximately 10.84 grams of a power-like substance suspected to be Heroin. In this bottle were also nine (9) yellow pills identified as Clonazepam (Klonopin), an anti-anxiety drug.
• A clear plastic baggie containing fifteen (15) white pills identified as Hydrocodone and three (3) grayish pills identified as Oxycodone. These drugs are Schedule II drugs and are usually prescribed for pain management.
• A clear plastic baggie containing approximately 3.20 grams of white crystal-like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine.
• An unlabeled medication bottle that contained 132 pills identified as Oxycodone, ninety-one (91) pills identified as Hydrocodone, and eleven (11) pills identified as Hydromorphone (Dilaudid). All these drugs are Schedule II and usually prescribed for pain management.
• A clear glass pipe containing suspected residue.
Deputies also located and seized $14,599 in U.S. currency, a Glock 27 handgun, and a .223/5.56 Caliber AR Pistol, according to the sheriff's office..
The vehicle was seized by the Sheriff’s Office and impounded.
All illegal drugs were logged into evidence at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The suspected drug evidence will be submitted to the lab for examination. All monies and weapons seized were logged into the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Evidence Room.
Michael Ray Hardy was arrested and charged with the following:
• First-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (greater than 2 grams of Heroin but less than 100 grams of Heroin) (Enhancement)
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense – (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense – Drug Unspecified (Enhancement) (Three (3) Counts
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The trafficking charges could be enhanced if Hardy is convicted, because of the firearms in close proximity to the illegal drugs.
Michael Hardy was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center and lodged there.
This investigation continues by Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that anyone with information about drug activity or any crime contact his office at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office website at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php, gives three options to submit anonymous tips.
