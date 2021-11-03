A Louisville man facing federal drug charges after being arrested in Wayne County has pleaded not guilty.
Chad Phillip Bailey, 35, was charged in U.S. District Court with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.
Last Thursday, Bailey pleaded not guilty to both counts.
Bailey was appointed an attorney by the court. A trial was scheduled for December 28.
Bailey was arrested in in April by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop on East Hwy. 90.
Bailey was reportedly operating his Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 61 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies had been tipped off that Bailey may have a large amount of meth in his possession, as well as having a gun.
When deputies searched Bailey and the motorcycle, they found around 443.5 grams of meth, 223 rounds of ammo, a .40 caliber handgun and $10,909 in cash.
If convicted of the federal charges, Bailey could face up to life in prison for either count, plus a fine of up to $8 million for the drug charge.
Bailey is currently being held at the Laurel County Correctional Facility.
