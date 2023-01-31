It’s time to open your heart – to learning more about cardiac health.
United Way of South Central Kentucky and Community Wellness are joining forces to present the Love Your Heart health and resource fair this Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Somerset Mall.
More than 25 vendors will be on hand to give out information, evaluations and some freebies to attendees. There will be activities galore and door prizes to be won. And people can sign up for telehealth services if needed.
Wellness Ambassador for Community Wellness Technology Inc. Farrah Dobbs said that her telehealth company will be on hand to give free health assessments and help people who want to seek out medical advice in the comfort of their own homes connect with telehealth medical staff.
Somerset Mall has given Community Wellness a private space in which folks can get basic assessments such as blood pressure, as well as sign up to be a patient with the company.
Crystal Cox, executive director for the local United Way, pointed out other ways in which Somerset Mall has worked with the event organizers, such as providing gift certificates as prizes.
“They’ve been great to work with,” Cox said, adding that the space for the event is easily accessible and there will be plenty of parking on hand.
Guests are encouraged to come in the main entrances at either the front or back side of the mall.
From there, guests can register and find out more about the dozens of informational booths and activities that will be on hand as well as get a free bag to hold anything they collect during their visit.
Because one of the best ways to keep a heart healthy is to keep moving, there will be several low-impact physical activities attendees can participate in.
Zumba classes will be hosted by Teresa Hail, a chair yoga class with instructor Sherrye Tucker will take place at 1 p.m., and a combination Bingo and exercise event will keep people motivated both mentally and physically.
“Bingo has been known to be very beneficial for patients with mental issues like Alzheimers or early onset dementia,” Dobbs said. “Not only will we play Bingo, but we’ll also have some quizzes in between [games], plus we’ll also make players stand up and do some physical activity in between each one of the games.”
Dobbs and Cox also want visitors to keep an eye out for events like the cake walk and “catwalk” show where anyone who wears their best red attire – male or female – can take a fashion show-like turn on the catwalk at center court.
Another great way to help your heart is to take up a stress-relieving activity, and one great way to de-stress is by learning to paint, Dobbs said.
Shane Morrow with Morrow Art Studio, a certified Bob Ross instructor, will be on hand to give out painting lessons.
Cox said Roger Colyer will also be giving hands-only CPR training so members of the public will be better prepared to save a life should a heart emergency happen around them.
Kynector will also be there to help anyone in need of learning more about Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Programs (SNAP) benefits.
Other vendors include Lifeline, Passport by Molina, the City of Somerset’s Health Somerset Initiative, Hospice of Lake Cumberland, R&M Safety, Air Methods, God’s Food Pantry, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital’s Senior Friends Program, the Neighborhood, Lake Cumberland Cardiology Associates, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Chest Pain, Kentucky Cancer Program, the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club, Lifeline Home Health, Comfort Keepers, Baptist Health Cardiology, Faith Healthcare, CareSource, Amedisys, Somerset HealthMarkets and Bluegrass Senior Living.
