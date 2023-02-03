Fun, exercise and learning about heart health all took center stage at Friday’s Love Your Heart fair, held at Somerset Mall.
The event, held on what is known as “Wear Red Day,” was not an official American Hearth Association Wear Red event. But that didn’t stop participants wearing their best red outfits and celebrating all things cardiac.
There was Zumba, Bingo and even a fashion competition of sorts – with the first group’s win going to Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
He had strong competition, as Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson and Pulaski County Government’s Public Information Officer John Alexander dressed up to the 9s to win over the judge’s favor.
In the end, however, the ladies judging gave Keck the win, because he “had the moves.”
After that round, Keck, Lawson and Alexander became the judges for the women’s competition.
The Mall’s center court was the main stage for the majority of Love Your Heart’s contests and events, but attendees could win door prizes just for getting signatures from all of the fair’s vendors.
Around 40 booths were set up around the mall’s walkways, including the information fair’s main organizers, the United Way of South Central Kentucky and Community Wellness Technology Inc.
Crystal Cox, the executive director of the local United Way, said she was pleased with the day’s turnout. The event, which started at 10 a.m., had around 80 visitors before noon.
Through the different vendors, attendees could learn more about heart health, eating healthy and how to find resources such as telehealth doctors or how to sign up for Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Staff with Community Wellness gave blood pressure screenings as well as information on how to sign up for their programs.
Visitors to the fair could also learn what to do in an emergency, as CPR instructor Roger Colyer and his daughter, Teya Dungan, were on hand with CPR training dummies and an automated external defibrillator (AED).
Colyer showed folks how to perform CPR correctly and effectively, instructing guests on how to do hands-only CPR.
That’s when people do chest compressions only, and don’t stop compressions to give rescue breaths. Chest compressions-only is currently the approved method of doing CPR for the general public.
In discussing CPR with guests, Colyer also noted that as a person ages, it becomes harder to perform CPR. Therefore, if someone is not physically capable of doing chest compressions, they should think about all the ways they can help in an emergency – calling 911 or directing help to the victim, he said.
Colyer added that members of the public should be certified and maintain their CPR certification to help save lives.
Colyer, a certified American Heart Association instructor, can be reached at rcolyer@hotmail.com to discuss holding training classes.
Also on had at Love Your Heart was Kathy Townsend, Healthy Somerset director for the City of Somerset.
Not only was she trying to get the word out about how exercise can keep one’s heart and body in shape, she also talked about how the city is planning on creating a Boys and Girls Club for the area.
A local Boys and Girls Club would take place at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center, Townsend said. They are hoping to get the program up and running in the fall, depending on how grant funding lines up.
The program would offer after school activities and would feed low-income children. The program would run all day in the summer months, Townsend said.
