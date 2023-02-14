On Tuesday, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman handed out over $7 million in checks to both Pulaski and Lincoln counties for funding to provide clean water, assist local nonprofit organizations, increase tourism funding and provide housing for youth aging out of foster care.
The funding comes through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Cleaner Water Program (CWP), the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) and the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund.
“Investments in our communities through clean water, nonprofits, tourism and community development provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “What excites me, as a rural Kentuckian, is that opportunity is coming to all corners of the commonwealth, not just our big cities.”
The City of Burnside was awarded $790,094 for water improvements.
“These funds will be a big win for the students at the new Burnside Elementary School and everyone in our community,” said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. “By providing water service to our new school, we’re prioritizing the future of our city. By updating our water storage tanks, we’re improving water service for hundreds of residents. Today is a good day for our town, and for Kentucky.”
The City of Science Hill was awarded $790,094 for their wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
“Our current treatment plant is in need of repairs, and these funds will help us make them,” said Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall. “This project prioritizes the health and safety of every member of this community. Infrastructure projects like this can be overlooked, but this will provide a big lift for the city of Science Hill.”
Th City of Somerset was awarded $790,094 for their water treatment plant improvements.
“Today’s announcement not only shows our commitment to maintaining and improving Somerset’s infrastructure, but it also demonstrates public safety is our top priority,” Mayor Alan Keck said. “These funds will help us make important updates to the filtration system at our state-of-the-art water treatment facility – just another way we’re working to improve the lives of our residents and make our community even better than it was the day before.”
The Western Pulaski County Water District was awarded $790,094 for improving the Faubush/Nancy water main. The Lake Cumberland Wayfinding Signage project was awarded $175,000 for updating signage on and around Lake Cumberland.
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission was awarded $104,357 for increasing tourism in the region.
“Lake Cumberland is growing hand over foot, and after the pandemic removed the travel bans, we offered a drivable vacation destination with wide open spaces. We have more visitors now than we ever have, and that is in part due to the tourism industry and how powerful it can be for a destination like ours,” said Danielle Wilson, Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission executive director.
“The ARPA Funding is allowing us to revive the ideas we had that were put on hold during the pandemic. We are utilizing the funding on several major projects, some of which include a renowned research company, entering new digital advertising markets and upgrades to our website to bring it to 2023. We are so very thankful for this opportunity to grow our community and our culture here in Russell County, and without the ARPA Funding, these things would not be possible,” Wilson added.
The Burnside Tourism & Recreation Commission was awarded $66,629 for marketing tourism in the region.
“The pandemic hit our community hard – much like other small rural communities across the commonwealth. The funding will be instrumental in marketing our locally owned and operated attractions,” said Alison Pyles, executive director of the Burnside Tourism & Recreation Commission. “We are the only town on Lake Cumberland, and we cannot wait to use this funding to showcase what a special place Burnside is to visit.”
The Somerset/Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau was awarded $199,886 for marketing tourism in the region.
“Partnerships are a vital part of growing the tourism industry and we in Somerset, Pulaski County, are creating new experiences because of these partnerships between our city, county, and economic development organizations,” stated Michelle Allen, executive director of the Somerset/Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This funding will be used as a collaborative marketing effort to further entice our visitors to create new memories in The Capital of Lake Cumberland.”
Pulaski County was awarded $1,040,000 for the construction of the Foothills Academy Independent Living Center, for youth aging out of foster care.
“We, the citizens of Pulaski County, offer a big thank you to the Department of Local Government for providing these funds,” said Pulaski County Judge Executive Marshall Todd. “We are more than happy to help expedite this more than three-million-dollar Pulaski County Foothills Multifamily Housing Project to provide housing for the young adults that are aging out of foster care. We are confident this will provide education and workforce development skills for these individuals to help meet the growing need for a prepared workforce in Pulaski County.”
Also, Coleman handed out 12 more awards from Gov. Beshear’s Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which helps organizations recover from the effects of the pandemic. The Center for Rural Development, God’s Pantry of Pulaski County, Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Somerset/Pulaski County Economic Development Authority, and Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation were all awarded $100,000 each
Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County, KY was awarded $91,486. Be The Village was awarded $42,641.03. Eastern Kentucky PRIDE was awarded $35,803. United Way of South Central Kentucky was awarded $25,802. CASA of Southern Kentucky was awarded $18,168.04. The Salvation Army, Pulaski County was awarded $17,608.87. John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center was awarded $2,158.24.
Kentucky State Representative Shane Baker reiterated that funding for clean water was a top priority for Pulaski County and the state of Kentucky.
“Clean water and improving water infrastructure has been a top priority throughout the legislature and today our efforts are paying off,” said Rep. Shane Baker, whose district includes parts of Pulaski County. “Our investment into the Cleaner Water Program through ARPA funds will not only benefit Pulaski County but will benefit Kentucky as a whole as it shows the legislature is committed to alleviating pressures citizens face. Serving Pulaski County and helping deliver on these grants is an achievement I am most proud of, and I look forward to continuing my work for you in Frankfort.”
Lt. Gov. Coleman concluding by stating one of the main objectives of the Governor’s Office is to help out all the people of Kentucky despite political backgrounds or agendas.
“We are investing in infrastructure like never before,” Coleman stated. “Kentucky has the lowest unemployment rate it’s ever had, and we have the largest ‘rainy day’ fund we’ve ever had. This creates the opportunity for us to both be fiscally responsible, but also to invest in our communities where we need it the most. And one thing that I can promise you that you will not hear from Governor Beshear and myself, you haven’t heard it and you won’t hear it, is words like Republican, Democrat, liberal, conservative, red, blue, right or left, because we don’t care.”
“Our job is to serve and to lead,” Coleman stated. “And just like those tornadoes in West Kentucky and that flooding in eastern Kentucky, they don’t care what your political party is and neither do we. But what we do care about is ‘Team Kentucky’. We show up for each other and we don’t ask those questions because they don’t matter In the big scheme of things, this is truly about building better communities to build a better commonwealth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.