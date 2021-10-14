United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft aboard is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The robotic trailblazer named Lucy is slated to blast off on Saturday on a 12-year cruise to unexplored swarms of asteroids out near Jupiter.. (AP Photo/John Raoux)