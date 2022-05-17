The positions of Pulaski County Magistrate and Constables are broken down by district in Pulaski County and were active races in Tuesday's Primary Election.
In the first district, Danny Weddle earned 2,092 votes to beat J.E. Chaney with 706 votes for constable. Jason Turpen was unopposed for the magistrate race in that district.
In the second district, Mike Wilson, the incumbent, won magistrate with 1,022. Brian Carrigan had 579 votes, Herbert "Skip" Norfleet 495, Max Messamore 346, and Eddie Dick 136.
Constable for that district was won by Matthew Godbey, with 947 votes, beating William Caudill (497), Jamie Meece (368) and William Allen Davis (258).
In the third district, incumbent Jimmy Wheeldon won with 1,036 votes, beating Mike New (784), Jimmy Dyehouse (774), Reginald Chaney (378), and Patrick Butcher (101). Travis Gillilan took constable with 1,753 votes over John Lionel Vanover (382) and David Denmyer (415).
In the fourth district, it was incumbent Mark Ranshaw with 1,306 votes, over John "Jack" New (917) and Wesley "Wes" Finley (225). Constable went to Doug Baker (1,488) over Christopher Staley (616).
For the fifth district, incumbent Mike Strunk kept his seat with 1,233 votes against David Sparks' 765. The constable for that district will be Jeff Ward, who won a very tight race with 512 votes — no one got over 29 percent in that race. David Gross had 365 votes, Christian Edward Paulk had 313, Stephen Branscum 224, Bobby Robinson 115, and James Charles Goldson, Jr. 239.
