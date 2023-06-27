Pulaski County Fiscal Court has lots of room to nitpick and critique, but it was all smiles in Tuesday’s meeting when Treasurer Crissa Morris read the annual budget.
Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw preceded the reading saying, “I just want to say, I appreciate you, Judge,” he said to Judge Executive Marshall Todd. “(This is) one of the first time since I’ve been a magistrate that a judge has sat down for two and a half months basically to put this budget together.”
Budgets every year are a team effort, but the court agreed this budget was one they could all agree on, and they felt the time they spent carefully perusing past budgets and coming up with compromises made this budget special.
“We really sat down and went through this budget,” continued Ranshaw.
In an interview following the meeting, Treasurer Morris concurred with Ranshaw’s feelings.
“I feel like it had everybody’s input,” said Morris. “It wasn’t something that was done overnight… every department head had a look and determined what their expenses needed to be.”
If there was one thing the magistrates could all agree on, it’s that the budget was tight. The court briefly discussed sources of revenue that may allow for a bit more flexibility, but it’s not clear what such a source would be.
Morris said the most difficult items to keep in check were vehicle repair and maintenance. The county’s vehicles are invaluable to keeping roads intact which prevents accidents, and skimping on financing this equipment would prove disastrous.
“Everything keeps going up, and of course revenue is not going up,” said Morris.
In the mean time, Pulaski Countians can keep up to date on their taxes to keep up revenue, but as of right now, the county is at the will of the economy.
Still, the court agreed that this budget showed a substantial improvement from previous years’ budgets, and should serve the county well for the next Fiscal Year.
“The key takeaway as far as my personal feelings, I won’t speak for anyone else, is that there was a lot of thought and consciences effort put into the budget this year, and each department is going to try their very best to stick to the budget and not overspend,” said Morris.
A more detailed summary of the budget will be put in an upcoming issue.
In other events:
- There were addictions made to the County Road System.
- The building for the Alzheimer’s Respite Center was officially leased.
- Sandra Ramsey was hired as a clerk for the Occupational Tax Clerk office.
- Morris was officially hired as treasurer.
- Amy Polston was reappointed to the Western Pulaski County Water District Board.
- Pulaski County bids were accepted.
- Bids for a Video Laryngoscope were opened.
- Firetruck bids were opened.
- Jailer Anthony McCollum gave his end of the year report (this will be further discussed in future issue of the Commonwealth Journal).
- Sheriff Bobby Jones requested help in covering K9 cost among others (this will be further discussed in future issue of the Commonwealth Journal).
