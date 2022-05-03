When a tree branch falls on North Main Street in Somerset, it not only made a sound, it took out power for customers along that street, with estimates saying it could be out for for several hours.
The Somerset Police Department assisted in traffic control while the Somerset Fire Department and Kentucky Utilities worked to make the scene safe Tuesday afternoon.
SPD Captain Michael Correll said that no injuries were reported, but it appeared that a tree limb had fallen across a power line, causing the outage.
The incident began around 2:45 p.m. The blackout area centered around Harvey’s Hill and extended on down to the Pulaski County Courthouse.
The LG&E/KU website estimated there were around 52 customers without power, and estimated the power would be restored around 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.