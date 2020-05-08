"The contract to repair (seepage at a seam between monoliths) at Wolf Creek Dam has been put on hold due to high headwater. Construction crews stopped work at the beginning of March because of the high lake levels. The contractor is set to resume work this fall when Lake Cumberland is at or near winter pool levels."
This is the e-mail message sent to the Commonwealth Journal by Bill Peoples, chief of public affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District. Construction equipment at the mile-long dam always generates rumors because of historical problems with uncontrolled seepage. The lake was lowered in the 1970s and again in 2007 to make emergency repairs to the dam.
This time, according to Peoples, repairs being done during late winter is to stop seepage at a joint of a monolith. He labeled the work as "routine maintenance."
Wolf Creek Dam is 5,736 feet long and 258 feet high, a combined earthen and concrete structure. The concrete section of the Wolf Creek Dam consists of 37 gravity monoliths that comprise 1,794.62 feet of the dam's length, across the old river channel.
The seepage, apparently visible, recently generated a scare on social media because Wolf Creek Dam, completed in late 1950, has had near failures in the past. A video has been circulating that reportedly shows water seeping through the dam.
The dam, built on soluble limestone rock, has had its problems. About 18 years after Lake Cumberland was impounded, sinkholes developed around electrical grids near the base of the dam and muddy water was observed in the tailrace. Wolf Creek Dam, impounding the 101-mile-long lake, was about to fail.
The crisis during the late 1960s was first attempted to be solved by extensive grouting (pumping liquid concrete into the dam). Grouting didn't stop the leaks, and during the 1970s a concrete wall was inserted in the earthen section of the dam.
The wall, not long enough and not deep enough, didn't solve the problem. Uncontrolled seepage continued, and in 2005 the mile-long dam was again on the verge of collapsing. A new dam was considered but there wasn't time. Immediate repairs to the existing dam had to be done.
In January 2007, the lake level was lowered 40 feet and a seven-year, $309.1 million rehabilitation of Wolf Creek Dam included a longer and deeper wall inserted through the dam's earthen section.
Actually, the earthen section of the dam is now secured by three concrete walls: (1) The wall put in during the 1970s, (2) an earth-stabilizing wall inserted during installation of the latest wall was left in the dam, and (3) created by drilling overlapping holes, like Olympic rings, the latest wall completed in 2014 is at least 2 feet thick and extends 300 feet into the limestone base.
Peoples assured the Commonwealth Journal that, even though all dams have some risks, Wolf Creek Dam is safe. Wolf Creek Dam has a sinister sounding DSAC 3, moderate to high risk safety rating, but engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say Wolf Creek Dam is not about to fail. No dam in the Nashville District has a DSAC rating of 5, meaning “normal, adequately safe."
An engineer, during the 2007-2014 dam rehabilitation, told a Commonwealth Journal reporter that if the Cumberland River were impounded today the dam would not be built at its present location because of the porous limestone base.
