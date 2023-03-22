Mixing and mingling is an art form for some social creatures. So why not do it around art?
The John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center is holding a “Mix & Mingle Artists Showcase” this Saturday, March 25.
As many as seven artists are lined up to exhibit their work at the downtown Somerset arts facility, with the opportunity to meet other like-minded folks in the community as well as to buy art that’s on display.
“Of course we’ve got our resident artists, Jeff Scribner and Drue Winsett,” said Cooper Center Director Deb Stringer. “They’ll have some pieces there. And then we’ve got some new people that have come in. Some of them, they want to sell (their art), and some of them, they’ve just got pieces up.”
People will “just have to come in and look and see what we’ve got,” she added, noting that those who attend can interact with the artists and discuss the works.
“They can come in and talk to them and get to know them,” said Stringer. “That also helps the local artists get their name out there too, and let people know that there’s more than just what we have at the Cooper.”
The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with refreshments at 1 p.m.
The Mix & Mingle is free to the public. While the Cooper Center has held a number of fundraisers over the years to help with the money necessary to maintain the building, this is not a fundraiser, noted Stringer. However, donations to the Cooper Center are welcome and will be accepted.
Currently, the building housing the Cooper Center is in the process of being sold by the Pulaski County Library Board. In the meantime, however, events like this weekend’s art showcase are still taking place, and those operating the Cooper Center have expressed hopes to remain in place even after a sale.
“We’re going to try to get some new things going on; we’ve got a lot of things on our plate to try to get in there,” said Stringer, who mentioned private parties that have been booked among the regularly scheduled events. “... I believe, as a community arts center, the town of Somerset and all the towns around it need a place they can come and display their artwork and their talent. Somerset and Kentucky itself is loaded with all kinds of talented people, with all shapes and sizes of art. It’s more than just paint on canvas. Everything that you can look at is art.”
For more information, contact Stringer at 859-967-3263.
