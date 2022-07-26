On Friday, The Makers Mill — located in the former Lay-Simpson Furniture building on East Mt. Vernon Street — opened its doors to the public for the first time.
Even early on Friday, however, a lot of work had to be done to get it looking as beautiful and modern as it did that evening.
“We’ve all put so much work into getting this ready to go this week,” said Zoë Shepard Gilmore, one of the vendors inside The Makers Mill. “I’m kind of just blown away that we’re here.”
“It’s gone really well,” said Todd Clayton. “Our vendors have all worked extremely hard to get things open, to get their stuff set up to display a little bit of their character and who they are.”
A northern Kentucky native, Clayton had a woodshop in Monticello, finding his way to this area with the help of John Smithwick, who has partnered with local arts figure Tiffany Finley for Black Mountain Management. Clayton wanted to move his shop and thought Somerset had something unique that was available, and that turned out to be the former Lay-Simpson Furniture store on East Mt. Vernon Street. The longtime furniture seller closed in late 2021.
“Any individual who has a craft and a skill, who is an artisan, an artist of any sort, it’s really hard to be able to afford a brick-and-mortar (location), your own space, and everything that comes with that, and to be profitable and have a business,” said Clayton in a previous interview with the Commonwealth Journal. “... As a collective, what would happen if we had more of a shared space that had workshops and studios, but also had a showroom to display the art?
“With that, this whole thing really shifted out of being about something I was doing and became something that was about the vendors here,” he added. “I view myself as less of an owner and more of a vendor.”
The Makers Mill had a “soft opening” to the public this past weekend, on Friday and Saturday (the Sheltowee Artisans were there for the second day). Clayton said that each of the vendors inside — which featured everything from paintings to wearables, records to tableware — were talking to him about their planning and presentation as the Makers Mill begins its new life in downtown Somerset.
“It’s just the beginning, and I think everybody’s really excited about where we’re going with with it,” said Clayton.
On Friday, Clayton said that Makers Mill had 20 vendors; “We’ve had a lot of people who have reached out, now that we’ve kind of gotten past the point of the business opening the doors,” he said. “Tonight’s been great. Great crowd. This is a lot of fun, a lot of energy. A lot of support from the community.”
The Makers Mill will be open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
Gilmore operates her business, Friend of the Earth Macramé, inside The Makers Mill. She’s been working in macramé for a couple of years, starting out in her living room, and makes a lot of home decor and functional items like plant hangers and keychains. She uses all recycled cotton or thrifted fibers for her pieces.
“For me, it’s really special,” said Gilmore. “Now I’m in this space and get to have this studio and be around other artists and be creative all the time.”
Another vendor, Callie Burke, operates Brazen Botanicals, making natural health care products. This includes things like soap, essential oil blends, deodorant, bug sprays, aromatherapies and more. She was also serving some of her “Bumbleberry” tea, lemonade and iced coffee, made with a drizzle of local honey and infused with elderberry, herbs and spices.
“It’s very unique, it’s very different, but it’s really good,” she said.
Burke called the experience of being able to set up in The Makers Mill an “awesome” one.
“This is something that we’ve dreamt of for a while,” she said. “We’ve been doing this since about 2017 and we moved back here last year. I was in the military and we came back last July. It’s really exciting to see the growth that Somerset has had, especially with the arts. It’s really neat to be here.”
