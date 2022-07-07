In response to the recent article discussing the proposed dog control ordinance that currently sits for its second reading before the Pulaski County Fiscal Court I wish to comment briefly.
As a long-term dog owner, runner, and cyclist in Pulaski County I have a very specific interest in this ordinance. I know that people love their animals and in no way are the proponents of this ordinance trying to keep responsible dog and other pet owners from enjoying the company and utility of their animals.
The reformation of the ordinance is directed towards trying to make certain that humans who lawfully use both sidewalks and roads in this county can expect to be safe from harassment and/or attack when using these areas. It would be impossible for me to enumerate how many times over the course of last three decades while both running and cycling, I have been frightened and/or bitten by an animal that was not properly restrained on the owner's property.
All of this came most vividly clear to me when I was present the evening Ms. Evans lost her life.
The animal that evening was not vicious or angry, it simply was unrestrained. Being unrestrained it dashed out into the road in such fashion that she never had time to realize the animal was present or react to its presence.
What the walkers, runners and cyclists of this community are requesting is simple, and I think straight forward. We are simply asking that people are responsible for their animals in the same way they are responsible for anything else that is their personal property. We are asking that if you own a dog that it is unable to threaten and/or bother in any fashion someone who is on public property.
I am grateful to Mr. Hatfield and to the members who are on the fiscal court who are considering the safety of the public at the same time they are recognizing the need for people to own dogs and enjoy them.
The members of the walking, running, and cycling communities in Pulaski County vigorously support this new ordinance and hope that fiscal court will vote for adoption of the same when it comes up for its second reading.
Joesph G. Weigel, MD, MACP
Somerset, Ky.
