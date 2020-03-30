FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle in Ramapo, N.Y. An Orthodox Jewish organization said Josef Neumann, a man stabbed by Thomas during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, from his injuries three months after the attacks. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal, File)