A Pulaski man accused of distributing hundreds of pounds of meth across several states has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, while a grand jury has added more counts to his initial meth distribution charge.
John Jason Hunt, 44, of Parrott Drive in Paradise Acres, was arrested in early March on a federal warrant of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing Methamphetamine.
On March 26, a grand jury added two more charges: Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Hunt pleaded not guilty to all three charges at an arraignment held last Friday.
Court documents connect Hunt’s case with that of three defendants in a federal case out of Perry County. Those three, Calvin Joseph Riley, Jason Riley and Stephanie Lovelady, are all charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
According to an affidavit by Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Detective Richard Dalrymple, members of LCSO and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration interviewed several people – from Lexington, Ky. to Lafayette, Ga. – who claimed to have either purchased meth from Hunt or assisted in delivering meth to Hunt.
The document states that the conspiracy to distribute meth took place between April 2016 and February of this year.
Dalrymple stated that he interviewed one subject in the Laurel County Detention Center who said he had started buying 1/8 ounce quantities of meth from Hunt before eventually moving up to pound quantities.
In one transaction, the person said he bought a 2-pound tote of meth for $20,000.
A second person said that he had purchased 2 pounds of meth from Hunt every two weeks for about two years at $8,000 per transaction.
A third individual told Dalrymple that he had seen Hunt deliver a 2- to 3-pound delivery of meth at a different location.
The first person told law enforcement that Hunt “moved 100 pounds of meth every month.”
In September 2018, the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force in North Georgia executed search warrants on a house and storage unit in Lafayette, Ga., owned by Angela Hughes.
The storage building also had Hunt’s name on it as someone who could access it.
Within the unit, law enforcement found a “meth conversion lab,” or equipment used to convert liquid meth into crystal meth, the form most usually sold on the street.
Law enforcement also found more than 1 kilogram of liquid meth at the storage unit.
Based on that search, a Georgia warrant for Hunt’s arrest was issued.
Hunt was taken into custody at his Pulaski residence. He remains lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Facility in London.
A trial date was tentatively scheduled for June 9 before U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
