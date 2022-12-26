A Somerset man was arrested last week on multiple drug and gun charges.
Jerry A. Beasley, 53, was taken into custody by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with: first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 10 dose units Drug Unspecified) (with Firearm Enhancement); third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, (less than 20 dose units Drug Unspecified) (with Firearm Enhancement); Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia (Enhancement); Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon; second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 20 dose units Drug Unspecified) (with Firearm Enhancement); third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 dose units Drug Unspecified) (with Firearm Enhancement); first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 10 dose units Drug Unspecified) (with Firearm Enhancement); Failure to Use or Improper Signal; and second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
The incident began when PCSO Detective Tan Hudson attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation. The Chevrolet was observed at the intersection of Ky. 2227 and U.S. 27.
Instead of stopping, the driver of the pickup continued until it pulled into the parking lot of the north Kroger. The driver continued until Deputy Trent Massey pulled his cruiser in front of the vehicle, causing it to stop.
The driver of the truck was identified as Beasley.
As part of the investigation, Deputy Massey deployed K-9 Leo, who alerted them to the presence of narcotics in the truck.
According to PCSO, the subsequent investigation led to the discovery of five tablets in a plastic bag in Beasley’s right pocket. These tablets were determined to be Xanax.
Beasley also had $130 dollars on his person.
In the center console of the truck was another baggie with 38 white tablets, as well as a green pill bottle 28 green pills.
Those pills were later determined to be Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.
Underneath the back seat of the truck was a loaded rifle with a scope.
Hudson, Massey and Lieutenant Richard Smith obtained a search warrant for Beasley’s residence, where they found and additional 12 guns, a large assortment of ammunition, $1,700 in cash, 16 dose units of Suboxone and 87 dose units of Gabapentin (Neurontin). Another single Oxycodone pill was located on a dresser.
This case remains under investigation by Detective Hudson with the PCSO Narcotics Division and the PCSO.
