A Somerset man has been arrested on an assault charge stemming from an investigation into a September 7 incident.
On that date, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Day Meadow Drive at approximately 10:34 p.m. and found that the owner of the residence, Olivia Eichmann, had been shot, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Ms. Eichmann was transported from the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
According to the sheriff's office, its Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and spoke to Ms. Eichmann’s boyfriend, Randy Alex Davidson, who also resides with her.
Davidson alleged that Ms. Eichmann accidentally shot herself, according to the sheriff's office, which reported that evidence was obtained that Davidson had shot Ms. Eichmann during a domestic violence altercation.
Based on the information, on September 13, the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant for the residence and also served an arrest warrant on Davidson for First-Degree Assault, charging him with firing a gun and causing injury to Ms. Eichmann during the September 7 domestic violence incident.
Davidson was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
The Criminal Investigation Division was assisted in the investigation by Lt. Richard Smith, Sgt. Alex Wesley, Sgt. Dan Pevley, Deputy Noah Wesley, Deputy Dylan West, Deputy Evan Whitis, as well as Lt. Daryl Kegley and Det. Tan Hudson with the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
Sheriff Bobby Jones asks that if anyone has any information about any crime to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 606-679-8477. You can also leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com. You can remain anonymous by texting PCSOTIP to 847411, or by using the mobile app on both Google Play and the App Store.
