A Wyoming man was arraigned Thursday on charges that stemmed from a January chase in which two of the vehicle’s tires were punctured by law enforcement stop sticks.
Michael R. Barry, 38, appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court with his attorney, Robert Norfleet.
Norfleet entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Judge Teresa Whitaker set a pretrial hearing in the matter for April 27.
Barry is currently out on a $25,000 bond.
He has been charged with three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), three counts of first-degree Criminal Mischief, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Resisting Arrest, three counts of Wanton Endangerment, first degree Fleeing or Evading Police, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.
According to the Somerset Police, the chase began on January 6 after a complaint came in from the Popeye’s drive-thru regarding someone reportedly driving under the influence.
The pursuit began there and “progressed around the city,” according SPD Captain Shawn Dobbs.
It went through a number of streets with stop sticks being deployed twice.
The chase ended around the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, and the suspect was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. that evening.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.