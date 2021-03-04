A Somerset man was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer among numerous other criminal offenses after officers were engaged in a downtown pursuit.
Nicholas L. Hughes, 28, of Somerset, was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center following the incident, which took place Wednesday at about 4:58 p.m., when the Somerset Police Department (SPD) received multiple complaints about the same vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Slate Branch Road and U.S. 27.
Witnesses who called 911 advised that the vehicle was a small silver passenger car. In addition to striking other vehicles, the car had also reportedly struck multiple highway signs as it proceeded north. Several callers reported seeing the same vehicle earlier that day at Wal-Mart, striking multiple vehicles in the parking lot, according to SPD.
Sgt. Greg Guffey located the car, a 2015 Nissan Sentra, traveling north on South Main Street near the intersection with Murphy Avenue; the Nissan was reportedly driving in two lanes of the roadway at the same time, nearly striking multiple vehicles. Guffey activated his lights and siren in an attempt to make a traffic stop, but the Nissan continued north on Main Street toward the Fountain Square.
The Nissan, its driver still refusing to stop, returned to South Main Street. Meanwhile, Guffey, following behind, witnessed the Nissan's operator continue to show extreme indifference toward the safety of other motorists and pedestrians, appearing to strike many objects intentionally, according to SPD.
Continuing south on Monticello Street, the Nissan eventually approached The Center for Rural Development, where it proceeded toward U.S. 27, then west onto Bourbon Road. At this point, other SPD officers were nearby and were planning for an attempt to deflate the vehicles tires using Stop Stick devices. Prior to doing so, the Nissan encountered congested traffic at the intersection of Bourbon Road and Ky. 914. It was here where officers were able to approach the Nissan while it was stopped, according to SPD.
Officers commanded the operator to exit his vehicle, a command which he refused before attempting to drive forward again, when he struck SPD Officer Tim Miller with the front of his vehicle pinning Miller against another vehicle. After striking Miller, the operator — eventually identified as Hughes — was finally able to be taken into custody by officers, at which time Hughes continued to resist officers control and attempted to get away once more, according to SPD.
Hughes was charged with the following: First-Degree Wanton Endangerment, Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police, First-Degree Criminal Mischief, Reckless Driving, Disregarding Stop Signs, Disregarding Traffic Control Devices, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting Arrest.
This investigation is open and considered on-going, so additional charges may be possible, according to SPD.
The Somerset Police Department was assisted by Kentucky State Police and The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.
