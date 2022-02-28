A local man is facing multiple felony counts after being accused of distributing sexually explicit images involving minors online.
Kyle Matthew Freeman, 28, of Somerset, was arrested Thursday by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.
The investigation, which is ongoing, resulted in the execution of a search warrant at Boat Dock Road residence. Equipment believed to have been used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.
Freeman is currently charged with nine counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He has also been charged with 16 counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance, a Class-B felony punishable by 10-20 years in prison.
Freeman was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remained at press time.
At arraignment, Freeman pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is next schedule to appear in Pulaski District Court on Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.
