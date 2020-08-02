A Lexington man died at Pulaski County Park Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the 39-year-old man was in the water when he is believed to have suffered some sort of medical emergency. The family members he was with were able to get him to the bank, where he was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner at 1:29 p.m.
The man will be transported for autopsy.
Among the agencies also responding to the scene were Somerset-Pulaski EMS and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
