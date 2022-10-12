Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pulaski County through 800 PM EDT... At 711 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jamestown, or 17 miles northwest of Monticello, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Cains Store, Magnum and Faubush around 725 PM EDT. Stab, Pointer, Nancy and Pulaski County Park around 730 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hogue, Science Hill, Dabney, Bobtown, Woodstock, Valley Oak, Shopville and Bandy. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... Kentucky Highway 80 in Pulaski County between mile markers 17 and 35. Louis B. Nunn Parkway PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH