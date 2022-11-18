A Somerset man accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl was sentenced Friday to four years in jail.
Daniel Ebenezer Mills, 43, received four years on each of four charges – two counts of third-degree Rape, one count of first-degree Sexual Abuse and one count of Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communications System to Procure a Minor for Sexual Offenses.
The sentences were to run concurrently for a total of four years.
Mills pleaded guilty to the charges in August.
Upon completion of the sentence, Mills must register as a sex offender.
Mills, who had been free on bond before Friday’s court appearance, was placed into custody immediately upon the conclusion of his hearing. Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Teresa Whitaker ended the hearing by saying, “Good luck, sir,” as he was preparing to be taken into custody.
Mills was indicted by a Pulaski County Grand Jury in January 2020 in connection with a case that also included the mother of the victim and another man who was reportedly dating another daughter of the mother.
The mother, Stephanie Lynn Jones, 41, pleaded guilty in October 2020 on two counts of second-degree Criminal Abuse in exchange for a five-year pretrial diversion.
According to the online Kentucky Department of Corrections records, her supervision is scheduled to end on October 16, 2025.
The investigation into the case began in 2019 after a witness contacted the Somerset Police Department to report that Mills was seen inappropriately kissing a 15-year-old female.
During the investigation, both Mills and Jones denied there was a relationship between Mills and the girl, with Jones telling law enforcement that Mills was only a family friend.
However, further investigation uncovered that Jones “often promoted and encouraged the relationships to continue and freely permitted her daughters to be sexually involved with the men,” according to SPD statements at the time.
Jones’ 16-year-old daughter was sexually involved with John Matthew Branham, who was at the time 28 years old.
The minor he had been involved with had turned 18 and was expecting Branham’s child by the time Branham pleaded guilty to Unlawful Transaction with a Minor Under 16.
Branham was granted a two-year pretrial diversion and was released from that supervision earlier this year.
