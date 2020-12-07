MONTICELLO, Ky. — One man is in custody and a warrant has been issued for another in connection to a shooting Friday afternoon in Monticello.
Michael Gary Anderson, 20, of Monticello, is currently lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center on charges of first-degree Assault and first-degree Wanton Endangerment. An arrest warrant has been issued for Tanner D. Sexton, 20, on the same charges.
The initial call came in to Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center at approximately 1:52 p.m. Friday — detailing multiple shots having been fired from someone inside a vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Valero/Game Room at 420 North Main Street with a male individual having been wounded. The 911 caller further reported the suspect vehicle fled the scene, traveling across a grassy lot behind Valero toward Wilhite Street while the victim was last seen running across North Main Street toward Kendrick Avenue.
Monticello Police officers and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies quickly arrived on scene and in the surrounding area. Initial information from several witnesses helped Deputies Joe Horne and Tommy Spencer locate the victim — 23-year-old Jacob Dishman of Monticello — in an apartment on Kendrick Avenue. Dishman sustained gunshot wounds to the lower parts of both legs and was transported by Wayne County EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset for treatment.
Through witness interviews and other aspects of the preliminary investigation, the shooter was identified as Sexton with Anderson identified as the driver of the involved vehicle.
At approximately 3:10 p.m., MPD Officer Mike Neal located the suspect vehicle at Mason Green Apartments on Stokes Court. A few minutes later, witnesses reported two white males — later identified as Sexton and Anderson — fleeing from the rear door of an apartment. A search of that apartment resulted in the discovery of a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, several rounds of ammunition and approximately one ounce of methamphetamine.
Additional charges are forthcoming.
Efforts to locate Tanner Sexton continue. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call/text the Monticello Police Department’s Crime-Tip Line at 606-688-7676. CALLERS WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS! The investigation is ongoing.
