A California man was killed in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon on the Cumberland Parkway, according to Kentucky State Police.
At approximately 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) London Post 11 responded to the scene of the accident. The initial investigation indicated that a 2002 Buick Park Avenue operated by Michael A. Fillmore, 41, of Hemet, Calif., was traveling on west on the Cumberland Parkway, when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the path of a 2002 Ford Ranger operated by Roy C. Nicholas, 19, of Nancy, Ky, according to KSP.
The third vehicle in the collision was a 2015 Freightliner operated by William V. Galloway, 40, Charlotte, TN. The commercial vehicle that Galloway was operating was struck by both other vehicle, according to KSP.
As a result of the collision, Fillmore suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased by the Pulaski County Coroner's office.
The other parties involved in the accident were treated for minor injuries and released, according to KSP.
An autopsy is scheduled for Fillmore in Frankfort at the state medical office.
Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, said that his unit responded to the scene to make sure that a tractor trailer involved in the wreck wasn't leaking anything hazardous. There was no such issue, so the SRT team left early, he said.
The Cumberland Parkway was shut down following the wreck, and traffic was diverted onto old Ky. 80, noted Baker. However, because of work being done on the bridge near Lee's Ford Marina taking it down to one lane, that slowed traffic considerably. Baker said that as he understood it, the bridge was temporarily opened back up to traffic to help ease the congestion.
KSP Post 11 Trooper Shane Bowling is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 and Post 15 Personnel and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Eubank Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Coroner's office.
