A Hazard man was recently arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office after leading authorities on a pursuit, first on the the road then on foot.
Johnny Dylan Turner, 21, was taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center following the incident, which took place at around 6:45 p.m. last Saturday, February 27.
According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Trent Massey saw a black 2014 Hyundai being driven erratically on Jarvis Avenue. Massey stopped the car at Jarvis Avenue and Maplewood Drive, and as he got out of the car to contact the driver, the vehicle drove away.
In an area with a 35 mile per hour speed limit, the vehicle was traveling at 60 mph, and being driven erratically, sometimes in the wrong lane, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle turned onto Hillview Avenue and then drove in circle around the surrounding streets, then off the roadway and down a muddy hill off Woods Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle wrecked into a bed of rocks at the bottom of the hill.
Turner then left the vehicle and began running on foot towards Conley Drive, according to the sheriff's office. Massey was able to catch the suspect and place him under arrest.
Turner was charged with:
• Speeding 25 MPH over the limit;
• First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle);
• First-Degree Wanton Endangerment;
• First-Degree Wanton Endangerment – Police Officer;
• Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Second-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot);
• Operating Vehicle with an Expired Operator's License;
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, First Offense;
• First-Degree Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Subs.
Deputy Massey also learned that Mr. Turner was wanted on a warrant in Pulaski County for a Probation Violation for Felony Offenses. Massey served that warrant, which gave an address on Flynn Road in Bronston.
After his arrest, Turner was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, where he was treated and cleared to be transported to jail.
A passenger in the vehicle with Turner was not arrested.
Deputy Massey was assisted by Deputy Nathan Meadows, the Somerset Police Department, and the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
The case remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
