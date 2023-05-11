As a reporter walked to the back of the O'Bryan Center, the multi-purpose facility adjacent to Saint Mildred Catholic Church in Somerset, cars drove past in both directions, coming from and going to the facility.
One woman leaned out the window of her vehicle to tell the reporter, "Go see the 'Man of the Shroud' exhibit! It's awesome!"
And, apparently for some, a truly religious experience.
"Man of the Shroud," a traveling exhibit about the mysterious Shroud of Turin and the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ is now on display at the O'Bryan Center, located off of the east side of Cotter Avenue.
The collection of informational plaques, a detailed physical representation of Jesus on the cross, and a life-size replica of the shroud itself has been open since Tuesday, and has attracted substantial interest so far.
"We've had around 250 visitors (as of Thursday afternoon)," said Martin Hranicky, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 14128 — a civic organization known best perhaps for their annual Lenten fish fries at St. Mildred Catholic church — which worked to bring the “Man of the Shroud” exhibit here to Somerset, one of a limited number of places it will go this year.
"It's been almost one in, one out, one in, one out for most of the days," added Hranicky of the traffic so far. "I think a lot of them have been most impressed by the depth that it goes into to describe the science behind (the shroud), and to some of the reactions, it makes you feel good for having it here for those people."
The mystery of the shroud involves the markings on it, showing the image of a human male. Many believe this is the image of Jesus Himself, possibly burned into the cloth at the point of the resurrection.
Though there are questions about the shroud’s dating and authenticity, many within the church see it as a holy relic and evidence of a miracle. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about the shroud — and help you make up your own mind.
“There’s a shrine in Chicago, called the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe at Marytown,” said Martin Hranicky of the Knights of Columbus. “They spent many years getting this put together and now they offer it to different groups as a traveling exhibit to show off the history of the shroud and the science behind it.”
Those taking part in the exhibit can read large panels of information and images, talking about the crucifixion as detailed in the New Testament and about the shroud itself and it's history. For instance, details offered include that the Shroud would show Jesus to have been nearly 5-foot-11 in heigh, "long-limbed but very robust," according to Italian professor Giulio Fanti. "... (H)e had a regal and majestic expression."
The shroud itself remains in Turin, so the authentic article isn't on display, but rather a faithful recreation, 14 feet long by four feet wide. On the other side of that display is the sculpture-like image of Christ on the cross, along with a row of seats where people can sit and take a moment to reflex — and tissues handy for those who might find themselves emotionally swept up in the experience.
"I've seen people sit there and cry," said Hranicky. "A lot of people come out of there and say, 'That's pretty powerful.' That cross, that crucifix, that's not one you generally see here in the United States, one that includes all of the damage (to Jesus' body) that would have occurred. ... For those people, it was pretty powerful when they saw that."
As to the controversy surrounding the authenticity of the shroud, Hranicky said they've seen more accepting of it than skeptics, and they came out with an experience they enjoyed, regardless of their opinions on the shroud.
"I've followed the shroud for a long time," said Hranicky. "I've watched many documentaries on it and knew what it was about and what happened to it, all the fires it had gone through and that kind of stuff. It was nothing really new to me but to see it all laid out and explained, and then to see some of the newer stuff that they've done here recently, (as of about) 2020, it kind of reinforces your feelings about it."
The exhibit is free to the public and can still be seen today, Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Father Carlos Martinez, priest at Saint Mildred Catholic Church in Somerset, was happy to welcome people from other churches and those with a "curiosity" to the O'Bryan Center to take part in a rare opportunity to learn more about something that speaks to the soul of many Christians.
"Our Catholic tradition in grand part is based on the veneration of some icons and relics," said Martinez. "For us, it means a lot (to have the exhibit here). ... (Whether it's) the authentic shroud of Christ or not for us is a matter of faith — to connect our faith to the suffering of Christ, and to see behind that the suffering of people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.