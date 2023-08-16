A Somerset man facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography has pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court.
Kyle Matthew Freeman, 29, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor, 25 Counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor, and one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton said he would recommend a sentence of 25 years in prison. Freeman will be on the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.
Freeman was first taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police in February 2022, after KSP received a tip that an image related to child porn had been downloaded to and ISP in Pulaski.
A search warrant was executed on Freeman’s residence on Boat Dock Road, where equipment believed to have been used in the crime was confiscated and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
Dalton stated that “numerous illegal images were found on Freeman’s devices. In addition, the KSP determined that Freeman had uploaded unique images created by a Samsung device. The KSP was able to determine the identity of the juvenile,” which resulted in the promotion charge.
Judge Eddy Montgomery set sentencing for October 19.
Freeman remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
