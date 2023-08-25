A Tennessee man accused of stealing the vehicle of an 82-year-old Somerset resident entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Thursday morning.
Matthew Lee Cole, 33, of Madison, Tenn., appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court via Zoom, as he is being held in the Adair County Regional Jail on other charges stemming from the incident.
Cole was appointed Pulaski Public Defender Dylan Gorski, who entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.
Cole is facing charges in Pulaski County of first-degree Robbery and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Auto between $1,000 and $10,000.
He is facing further charges in Adair County connected to the event, including Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police, third-degree Assault-Police/Probation Officer, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), first-degree Wanton Endangerment-Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.
Cole told Gorski that he had been appointed a public defender in that case as well.
The case stems from March 22, when Cole is accused of having approached a woman in a downtown parking lot, adjacent to the Somerset First Baptist Church.
That woman, Joyce Atwood, told the Commonwealth Journal at the time that a man had asked her if she could take him to Knoxville.
When she told him no, the man pushed her aside and got into her 2013 black Kia Soul.
Atwood said he “rammed it into reverse and took off through the parking lot just flying.”
As she was receiving help from staff at the County Clerk’s Office at the former BB&T building, she received a call from her son-in-law, who had spotted her vehicle traveling west on Ky. 80.
He attempted to follow the vehicle, but could not keep up with it due to its high speed.
From there, the Kentucky State Police post in Columbia was told of the robbery and that the vehicle had been last seen on the Cumberland Parkway.
Trooper Jamie Heller, along with other troopers from the Columbia KSP Post, were given the vehicle information to attempt to locate it on the parkway. Heller was able to locate the vehicle traveling west on the parkway at a high rate of speed.
When Heller attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, who was identified as Cole, refused to stop, The driver accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour.
During the pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the roadway and shifted into reverse, ramming the front of Heller’s Tahoe.
Cole reportedly continued west, where troopers with the Columbia KSP were able to successfully use tire deflation devices. The vehicle ran off the right side of the parkway, through a fence and into a field near Edmonton.
Because Cole is scheduled for an Adair County court date for September 26, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker scheduled his next Pulaski court date for September 28.
