A Louisville man arrested in Wayne County after being caught with a large quantity of meth has been sentenced to federal prison for 16 years.
Chad Phillip Bailey, 37, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.
He received an 11-year sentence on the first charge and a 5-year sentence for the second, to be served consecutively for a total of 16 years.
Upon release, he will be on five years of supervision.
According to court documents, Bailey was taken into custody in April 2021 after Wayne County law enforcement received a tip that “an individual with a large quantity of methamphetamine would be traveling into the county on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.”
Law enforcement located the motorcycle, observing it speeding at 61 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
When Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the motorcycle, they identified the driver as Bailey and searched him as well as the vehicle. They found a loaded .40 caliber pistol in his waistband along with two extra magazines. They also found around one pound of meth, $10,909 in cash, baggies and a digital scale.
Bailey received credit for time served in custody in both this matter and for a Wayne County case which was dismissed, which was about two years.
At the close of his hearing, he was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
